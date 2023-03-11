Open in App
Chicago, IL
National reaction: Bears come out on top in blockbuster trade with Panthers

By Alyssa Barbieri,

3 days ago
The Chicago Bears made a splash in trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul that features two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore.

It’s a move that comes just a few days before free agency, which allows general manager Ryan Poles to land a top receiver in Moore and now focus on addressing other pressing needs, namely the defensive and offensive lines.

While Bears fans are absolutely elated about the trade — and eternally thankful to Lovie Smith for his role — how are people reacting around the rest of the NFL world?

Spoiler alert: Most people believe Chicago won the trade.

Here's how the NFL world is reacting to the Bears trading the No. 1 pick to the Panthers

