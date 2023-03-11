Open in App
Baldwin, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

'Hot Corner Futures Foundation' helps kids fall in love with the game of baseball

By Patrick Damp,

3 days ago

Hot Corners Futures Foundation helping to grow the game 01:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - He's a Baldwin-bred baseball player turned do-gooder and now he needs your help making sure that all children can play the game he loves so much.

Ronnie Bernick said the mission behind his "Hot Corner Futures Foundation" is to clear the barriers and obstacles that prevent kids from getting out on the field.

That includes things like waiving league fees and providing new or gently used equipment to kids in local communities.

At their previous giving days in New York and Pennsylvania, they were able to gather enough equipment for over 100 kids to play without worrying about how they'll afford it.

"We had a hundred pairs of cleats, baseball pants, bags, helmets, batting gloves, and gloves, everything you could possibly need," Bernick said. "We want to be able to help the leagues and the players have more growth in the game and that's where my passion is - growing the games of baseball and softball as big as we can possibly take it."

Now, Bernick and his organization are gearing up for another day of giving and equipment distribution event on March 26 in the Baldwin-Whitehall community and that's where you can help.

"We're taking everything and anything," he said. "We will clean it and take care of it and get it where it needs to go. Go into your garages and find things that you want to get rid of, we mean anything, we will take it and there is somebody out there who will take it and needs it."

If you don't have equipment, they also accept monetary donations.

