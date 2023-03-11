Panthers Among Several Teams Present at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Private Workout

Carolina is in desperate need of a veteran receiver.

The biggest need for the Carolina Panthers is no longer quarterback. Now that the Panthers have acquired the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they'll have their choice of which QB they want to take.

Unfortunately, to land the top pick in the draft, Carolina had to include DJ Moore in the deal, leaving Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Shi Smith, and Preston Williams as the only receivers on the roster. None of those four guys have proven to be a No. 2 receiving option, let alone a No. 1.

So with the quarterback position set to be taken care of on draft night, the Panthers' biggest need is now a go-to guy at receiver to replace DJ Moore. The free agent class isn't very deep at the position, but there are a few names that would certainly help out this young, thin group.

One veteran that could be in the mix is Odell Beckham Jr., who is set to make his return to the NFL after spending the last year recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl against Cincinnati.

Beckham held a private workout in Arizona which the Panthers were in attendance for. Other teams that were on hand include the Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

