Utah State
ABC4

Strong winds, wet weather in Utah Saturday

By Thomas Geboy,

3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy weekend, Utah! Mother Nature and a nice atmospheric river brought in some nice bit of moisture into the state yesterday. But just like the movies, celebrating the Oscars on ABC on Sunday, there were also some co-stars in tow. Strong winds and lightning strikes were also in the mix, making for a very active weather evening for the northern portion of the state.

As we go into today, the temperatures will drop from what we experienced on Friday, following last night’s passing cold front. Today, most of the moisture will be targeting the southern half of Utah. Northern Utah will still see some scattered showers and a bit more snow in the mountains, but most of the storm’s focus will be in southern and eastern regions. The best chance for showers on Saturday will be in central and southern Utah with a slight chance up north — and it’s the opposite on Sunday with the best chance in central and northern Utah as southern Utah holds onto a slight chance.

Conditions will ease a bit on Monday with high temperatures topping out mainly in the 40s and 50s along the Wasatch Front, while southern Utah will get mainly 50s and 60s with a chance St. George hits the low 70s. Wet weather potential will be low, but we could continue to see snow showers in the high country. This will be another brief lull in activity though, as the latest weather models hint at a similar set up and additional storm Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

The bottom line? An atmospheric river event will bring the potential for widespread wet weather and very strong winds to Utah today.

