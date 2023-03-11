Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
GiantsCountry

Odell Beckham Jr Has His Workout; Now What?

By Patricia Traina,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIp3J_0lFbJVOa00

OBJ reportedly looked good during his workout in Arizona. So what's next, and is a reunion with the Giants still in the cards?

Receiver Odell Beckham's private workout wasn't quite on the same scale as the combine or Senior Bowl since not every team was present--CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that only 11 teams --Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns, and Ravens--attended the workout.

New York Giants receivers coach Mike Groh and a member of the personnel department represented the Giants at the workout, their eyes glued on the receiver's first workout for teams since suffering his second ACL tear 13 months ago.

Those in attendance were reportedly treated to a show in which Beckham, at times, looked like the OBJ of old, complete with his customary one-handed receptions.

Beckham looked to be in premium shape physically. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, citing a source that attended the workout, said that Beckham's body type resembled a cross between Giants running back Saquon Barkley and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

With the workout completed, interested teams will likely dive deeper into Beckham's medical records to ensure everything is stable. Once that bridge is crossed, there would be a matter of a contract.

Spotrac estimates Beckham's market value to be $13.1 million per season based on a two-year, $26,359,990 deal. The Giants have made no secret of their desire to add depth at every position, including receiver, where they currently have Wan'Dale Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins under contract once they shed Kenny Golladay's contract on March 15.

But while the Giants owed it to themselves to do due diligence on Beckham, with whom they had a good meeting last December, the team currently has $13,048,687 in effective cap space (what will be needed to add players once the Top 51 rule goes into effect on March 15).

If he is designated a standard release, the Golladay release will give the Giants another $6.9 million of breathing room, including funds for the team's 11-member draft class.

Still, the Giants, who are not expected to go wild with free agency spending, are thought to prioritize the ball's defensive side in free agency, specifically, linebacker and interior defensive line depth.

That means they might not be able to add Beckham to the mix even if they wanted to unless they could extend the contracts of defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence to clear more cap space, or unless Beckham is willing to come in on a much lower deal than his market projection.

Beckham is looking to return to the NFL after missing all last year while recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl while with the Rams in 2021. That year, he posted 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns, splitting time between the Browns and Rams.

In the postseason, Beckham contributed 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' Super Bowl championship run.

Last year, Beckham went on a late-season mini free-agent tour with visits to the Bills, Giants, and Cowboys, all of whom took the opportunity to meet and get to know him but who did not, at the time, get to see him work out.

The Giants have vowed to continue building the franchise around quarterback Daniel Jones, who inked a four-year, $160 million extension last week. A healthy Beckham could help with that, but unless the fits are there in both locker room presence, money, and skill, the Giants might be better off adding to its receiver corps with a veteran from the second wave of free agency and the draft.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buccaneers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Lamar Jackson
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL21 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys Acquire Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro Player in Blockbuster Trade
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
Chiefs Reportedly Agree To Massive Free Agency Deal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Breaking: Buccaneers, Texans Have Agreed To Trade
Houston, TX21 hours ago
6-Time NFL Pro Bowler Released On Monday Afternoon
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Takes Shot at Jameis Winston
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Odell Beckham Jr. To Kansas City? Chiefs Rumors On Signing OBJ + Latest On JuJu & Orlando Brown
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New York Giants Free Agency: Who Stays, and Who Goes?
New York City, NY2 days ago
Javon Hargrave’s immediate reaction to 49ers swiping him from Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Veteran Running Back Getting Cut
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Former Timberwolves top pick Felton Spencer dies
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Eagles To Sign Former First-Round Running Back, Per Report
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Breaking: Giants, Raiders Agree To Blockbuster Trade
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers Trade Rumor News
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cowboys Are 'Working Hard' To Finalize Notable Deal
East Rutherford, NJ1 day ago
Analyzing All the Moves in NFL Free Agency from a Cleveland Browns Angle
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy