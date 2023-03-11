Explosive enrollment growth to become problematic in south

Answers to capacity issues in Rogers and Otsego could be found north of Mississippi

by Jim Boyle

Editor

It appears with the addition of Prairie View Middle School in Otsego, and the reconfiguration of grades in the southern reaches of the Elk River Area School District, District 728 officials have about four to five years before explosive growth will start to wreak havoc.

That’s nothing new for the eighth largest school district in the state. Explosive growth is nothing new in Rogers and Otsego. What is different is enrollment growth in the center and northern reaches of the school district have tapered off considerably and in some cases it is declining.

Joe Stangler, director of research and assessment for the Elk River Area School District, presented growth projections to members of the Elk River Area School Board at a Jan. 23 work session.

After going through current and recent enrollment and projections in great detail, he arrived at his infamous ketchup and mustard capacity charts and some significant observations for the 2027-2028 school year based on projections.

While the south will be short 389 spaces based on the latest projections, the central region will have 814 spaces available and the north will have 591 spaces available.

School Board Member Sara Weis said at the Jan. 23 meeting that she will be looking for some creative recommendations by the 25-member facilities task force that was launched.

“I will want to see some creativity in how we can support our students before we go too far down the line to build more schools,” she said, noting the flat and declining figures she saw. “It doesn’t have to be boundary changes. It could be academic or curriculum (changes) to get kids in schools by choice.”

She said offering valuable programming would allow the board to be responsible to the taxpayer “by using our facilities and our resources before we go down the road of talking about more building more schools.”

Superintendent Dan Bittman said the administration was looking forward to those conversations.

The south is expected to grow by 1,222 students from the latest enrollment figures of 6,108 to the 5-year projection of 7,329.

The center is projected to decrease by 59 students from 5,201 students to 5,142 students, and the north is expected to decrease by 179 students from 2,315 to 2,136.

The four elementary schools in the south — Otsego, Prairie View, Hassan and Rogers — will have enough capacity for the next five years.

“We will become pinched in the middle and high school,” Stangler said, referring to his capacity charts which when feature yellow and red shading when overcapacity is reached. “Yellow indicates overcapacity by less than 10%.”

Bittman said the space the district has at the middle school level in the south at this point is there by design.

“The reason we have capacity there is because of the board’s decision to move grades 5-8 out of Prairie View (formerly a K-8 building) so now we have some capacity. That was planned in the 10-year plan.”

The elementary schools in the south are all K-4 and the two middle schools are 5-8.

The shading in Stangler’s charts flips to red when overcapacity surpasses 110%.

“In the past we have said if you’re in the range (100 to 110% of capacity), we can do things within our buildings to maximize the utilization,” Stangler said. “If I were to continue on beyond (the 2027-2028 school year), you would start to see the orange and red show up. We will surpass the 110% with the current configuration, current buildings and current capacities.”

Bittman praised the enrollment projections and planning that has been done in the past, noting everything is happening exactly the way the district said it would with the exception of the COVID year, which gave an additional year.

“That (growth figure) of 1,200 ... is a big number,” he said. “Our community facility group will weigh in on things like boundary changes, recommendations for schools, things like that for the board to consider.”

Stangler also addressed preschool enrollment.

“Preschool enrollment is increasing dramatically,” Stangler said. “The percent of the kindergarten class that that represents is approaching 60 percent. So we’re getting a higher percentage of participation in school readiness, which is beneficial for both the student and the system helping get students ready for school.”

In addition to paying close attention to the development trends cities in ISD 728 are seeing, Stangler also looks at kindergarten replacement and cohort migrations.

Kindergarten replacement compares the size of kindergarten classrooms to the 12th grade classes that leave the building.

The second model is how students move through the system from one grade to the next.

The north saw 160 kids in kindergarten this year, the lowest number Stangler has seen since the district began tracking it.

“Was this just a blip,” he asked out loud. “We will be watching carefully.”

He wondered aloud if this attributed to the pandemic, road construction “or is this the start of a new trend.”

The center of the district has seen a steady drop, he said.

“We were anticipating this,” he said noting the kindergarten class has been sub-400 for the last half-dozen years, and the senior classes have been above 400 all but one of the last six years. The drops have ranged from minus 2 once to minus 22 once and minus 40-something twice and minus 60-something twice.

“The story in the south is different,” he said. It has increased all but one year and topped 500 this year with 514 kids. The graduating classes have been either below 400 or in the low 400s. The difference between the larger number of kindergarten students compared to seniors has topped 100 twice in the last six years.

Between this kindergarten replacement model and the cohort model, the district has achieved success making enrollment projections.