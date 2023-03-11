Council accepts $20,000 donation for Riverfront concerts

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

Are you ready for summer?

The Bank of Elk River and the folks at Elk River Parks and Recreation are more than ready.

Thanks a recent $20,000 donation, park and rec staff have lined up nine concerts from June 15 through Aug. 17 as part of the annual Riverfront Concert Series.

On March 6, the Elk River City Council accepted and acknowledged the contribution from The Bank of Elk River for the Elk River Parks and its commitment to sponsoring the concert series for 15 years.

“I want to thank the bank for their contribution for the Riverfront Concert Series and making it possible to bring live music downtown,” said Michael Hecker, director of Parks and Recreation.

The lineup for the 2023 concert series is:

•June 15: Mick Sterling Presents

•June 22: A Hard Day’s Night

June 29: The Whitesidewalls

•July 13: Hillbilly Inc.

•July 20: Church of Cash

•July 27: Gen X Jukebox

•Aug. 3: Junk FM

•Aug. 10: The Blue Ringers

•Aug. 17: Fabulous Armadillos

The concerts are held at Rivers Edge Commons Park in downtown Elk River Thursdays at 7 p.m., or in case of bad weather, in the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.

Throughout the 15 years, The Bank of Elk River has donated $228,000, provided more than 3,000 volunteer hours, given away more than 63,000 water bottles, and countless raffle tickets and other giveaways.

“Community engagement is at the core of who we are — it’s in our DNA,” said Julia Schreifels, director of marketing and communications for The Bank of Elk River. “It is important for the bank to partner with the city in an effort to bring free entertainment to the families in the communities we serve.”

Schreifels said the bank’s staff is already gearing up and looking forward to “greeting community members, listening to great music, and launching T-shirts into the stands this summer.”