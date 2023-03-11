No injuries after crews contain trailer fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a trailer fire in the Salt Rock, West Virginia, area on Saturday morning.

According to dispatchers, the fire happened within the 4900 block of Hickory Ridge Road just before 9:30 a.m.

It was an unoccupied trailer, and no one was injured, dispatchers say.

Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene. Dispatchers say responders contained the fire quickly.

