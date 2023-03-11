Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Levis scouting report ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

By Shaun Calderon,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YtzJ_0lFbEyuA00

Today’s scouting report revolves around another one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Levis is unquestionably one of the more talented signal-callers in this class. However, his recent play throughout the 2022 season leaves a lot to be desired.

Naturally, the starting quarterback is going to get the bulk of the blame, but in order to get a better idea as to what went wrong, you have to study much more than his box scores.

Admittedly, I am not as high on him as others, but I completely understand why a lot of people would be interested in the long-term potential of someone like the Massachusetts native.

This article is going to take a deeper dive into everything revolving around the Kentucky quarterback.

Before we get started, a quick reminder that all of the grades and individual rankings that are included are my own opinions after spending the last few months studying each of these individuals.

So, without further ado, let’s jump right into today’s prospect profile.

College accolades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGsi3_0lFbEyuA00
Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 17-7 career record as starting QB at Kentucky.
  • Fifth-most passing TDs in school history (43).
  • Sixth-most passing yards in UK history (5,233).

2022 stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zys3I_0lFbEyuA00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  • Passing yards: 2,406
  • Passer rating: 151.9
  • Passing touchdowns: 19
  • Interceptions: 10
  • Turnover-worthy percentage: 3.6
  • Big-time throw rate: 2.3
  • Adjusted completion percentage: 75.6

Measurables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yowoa_0lFbEyuA00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6’4’’
  • Weight: 229 Pounds
  • Hand Size: 10 5/8 ”
  • Arm length: 32”
  • 40-time: TBD
  • RAS: TBD

Grades, projections, and rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IqIS_0lFbEyuA00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  • Overall grade: 78.2 (second round)
  • Ceiling projection: No. 1 pick
  • Floor projection: Top-10 pick
  • Position rank: QB4
  • Consensus rank: QB3

Reasons to buy in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Fpzq_0lFbEyuA00
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
  • Has the prototypical size and all the physical tools (strong arm, compact release, etc.) at his disposal to eventually develop into a special QB if a team is patient with his development.
  • His elite arm strength allows him to attack all three levels of the field, regardless if he’s standing in the pocket or throwing off-platform.
  • Willing to play through minor injuries to give his team a chance.
  • Is capable of threading the needle on tight-window throws.
  • Already has experience with running a pro-style system.
  • His competitive drive didn’t back down to anybody in the SEC despite being asked to shoulder the load for an offense that was riddled with inferior talent in 2022.
  • Big-bodied QB that can hold his own in the run game, while also being able to stand in the pocket and let it rip in the face of pressure.

Areas of concern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RAKw_0lFbEyuA00
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Inconsistent footwork causes a ton of inaccurate passes that are mostly avoidable if he were more technically sound.
  • Needs to be more consistent with staying on time when throwing with anticipation. Occasionally struggles to stay in sync with his WRs.
  • Ball placement can be erratic at times – far too many occasions where he completes the pass, but his ball placement doesn’t allow his receiver to make a play after the catch.
  • True boom-or-bust prospect.
  • Could do a better job of being more manipulative with his eyes.
  • Would great benefit if he got the chance to slowly learn behind an established veteran QB for at least one season.
  • Must to do a better job at limiting turnovers at the next level.
  • For someone who is considered a big-armed QB that is capable of “wow” plays, having the 156th-best “big-time throw rate” (2.3%) in the country is rather underwhelming.

Conclusion and clips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agOBt_0lFbEyuA00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

You could make a strong argument that Will Levis has the best arm talent in the entire draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfHVW_0lFbEyuA00

There isn’t a single throw that he’s incapable of making on any level of the field.

The biggest problem with the Kentucky quarterback surrounds his overall decision-making and underdeveloped fundamentals.

For starters, Levis’ ball placement can be erratic, largely due to inconsistent lower-body mechanics.

The former Kentucky star makes things much harder than they have to be at times, especially when he doesn’t step into his throws and solely relies on his arm talent to make things happen.

This often results in inconsistent ball placements that end up being incompletions, interceptions, or unnecessarily difficult catches for his receivers to make.

Even worse, he combines these inconsistencies with a raw ability to make adequate reads on the field.

Levis is actually cerebral with his subtle movements in order to manipulate the defense, but there are far too many times when he predetermines where he is going with the ball and stares down his target.

This leads to a ton of ugly looking incompletions and turnovers, both of which he has to limit at the next level if he’s going to reach his full potential.

Some of these negative plays would be avoidable if he were simply more aware of what the defense was trying to do instead of just forcing things blindly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCR38_0lFbEyuA00

Yes, you could say that he was mostly just trying to elevate an inferior team in a superior conference, but some of his plays are simply inexcusable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdxKe_0lFbEyuA00

The young quarterback also occasionally became scattershot under pressure, which is not surprising, considering the lack of protection he suffered from all year long.

But ideally, you would rather him keep his eyes downfield instead of looking at the pass-rush and panicking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaXPL_0lFbEyuA00

On the plus side, Levis at his best can truly be a special quarterback who is capable of dropping a bomb right over the head of the nearest defender and ripping lasers into tight windows while on the move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019ePN_0lFbEyuA00

The Kentucky legend presents a legitimate threat on the ground, as well.

He may not have that game-breaking gear or anything like that, but he is athletic and big enough to have a package of plays designed for him in the run game.

Levis would be at his best in an NFL offense that utilizes play-action so he can take advantage of overly aggressive defenses with his athleticism and arm strength.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhiSG_0lFbEyuA00

Lastly, one of the most intriguing things about the former Wildcat is his experience with running a pro-style offense.

A lot of quarterbacks will go through a massive learning curve when making the transition from college to the pros. That process will be much smoother for someone like Levis, who won’t be foreign to these types of advanced concepts.

Not to mention the fact that he’s seen first hand what it’s like to be tasked with single-handedly elevating an entire team, something he will likely have to do again if he is drafted to a rebuilding squad.

Truth be told, the talented young signal-caller isn’t perfect by any means, but he wasn’t exactly given a realistic chance to succeed in 2022 due to the lack of talent that surrounded him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skFjR_0lFbEyuA00

To say that his offensive line and weaponry severely regressed from 2021 to 2022 would be a massive understatement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2eEQ_0lFbEyuA00

Any team that drafts Levis will have to ensure its not only patient with him, but it must do a much good job of putting adequate pieces around him to work with so he can have a real chance to succeed.

Simply put, Levis is a true boom-or-bust prospect that is either going to make a front office look smart for betting on his talent, or complete idiots for ignoring all of the obvious warning signs.

Check out Shaun Calderon's other QB scouting reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1YOu_0lFbEyuA00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Jimmy Garoppolo signing could have serious impact on 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Dooley's Dozen: 12 greatest individual performances for Florida football
Gainesville, FL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO13 hours ago
ESPN's Jordan Reid says this NFL team is the best fit for Stetson Bennett
Athens, GA2 days ago
5-star Florida quarterback commit set to visit for spring game
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a deal with RB Rashaad Penny
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: NFL Free Agency edition
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke posts 'thank you' message to Washington
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 4 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX23 hours ago
Broncos decline to place RFA tenders on 4 players
Denver, CO1 day ago
5 thoughts on the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Commanders checked in with recently retired QB Chad Henne
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy