CNBC

Two bond ETF strategies that may help investors profit from rate hikes By Sean Conlon@SeanAustin96, 3 days ago

By Sean Conlon@SeanAustin96, 3 days ago

Interest rate jitters are meaningfully pushing investors to the shorter end of the yield curve, according to Joanna Gallegos, co-founder of fixed-income ETF issuer BondBloxx. ...