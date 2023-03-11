Citizen Academy application deadline is March 17

The application deadline for the Elk River Police Department’s Citizen’s Academy is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

Applicants must live or work in Elk River, be 21 years of age or older and pass a criminal background check.

The academy will be on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 through May 22.

The program is designed to help strengthen the partnership between public safety professionals and the community by sharing information and promoting a better understanding of public safety services.

Topics will include: use of force, investigative functions, firearms and range shooting, a ride-along, K-9, SWAT, patrol functions, drug trends, evidence processing/crime analysis and more.

For more information, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/CitizensAcademy.