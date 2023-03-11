Adding One Franchise Legend To Every Current NBA Team

This is what the NBA would look like if we added one NBA legend from each franchise to the 2022-23 rosters.

Credit: Fadeaway World

As NBA fans, one of the things we love to do is speak about hypothetical situations and what we think would transpire in those situations. Could a player from the 80s or 90s be a superstar in today’s game? Would today’s superstars be the same 30 years ago in the physical era of the 90s? These are the two most common hypotheticals fans use in the ongoing, and frankly nauseating, era/GOAT debate. Today’s situation, however, is one in which we see if these players from the past and present can co-exist to win an NBA championship.

For every NBA team in 2022-23, we will take one franchise legend from the past and insert them into the starting lineup for the 2022-23 season. We will then break down each team’s chances of competing for an NBA championship. We will discuss how the current players will benefit from adding a legend to their roster and vice versa. Get ready to indulge in some nostalgia as we bring together the generations that seem to be at neverending odds with each other and unite them for at least one day.

This is what the NBA would look like if we added one franchise legend to every current team in the league.

Atlanta Hawks

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Dominique Wilkins, John Collins, Clint Capela

We kick things off by handing the Atlanta Hawks one of the best scorers from the 80s and 90s, Dominique Wilkins. Dominique will give the hawks even more offensive firepower than they currently have with Young, Murray, and Collins. Wilkins was a consistent 30.0 PPG scorer at his peak, so giving that to playmakers such as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will work wonders for their offense.

This move will also relieve some of the pressure that Young feels on a nightly basis to produce at a high level. Issues will still arise as a lack of perimeter defense will hinder success in the long run. Wilkins wasn’t a great or even a very good defender in his day, but with the freedom of movement there is now, he will absolutely be the guy that opponents need to take note of every night on the court. This move doesn’t deliver Atlanta a championship, in my opinion, but it does make them far better than they are today.

Boston Celtics

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Larry Bird, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

The Boston Celtics will easily be one of the best teams we put together on this list. Already one of the best teams in the NBA in 2022-23, we hand the Celtics one of the greatest players in their franchise history to tip things even further in their favor. Larry Bird will bring a perfect blend of scoring, passing, playmaking, shooting, and defense to an already-loaded roster set to make another run at the NBA Finals.

The offensive trio of Bird, Tatum, and Brown would be hard to stop from any angle they attack. If Brown decides to be aggressive and attack the basket, Tatum and Bird can get to their spots with ease off the ball. The same works for any of the three considering they all display great court vision and situational awareness. There is no doubt in my mind that with a three-time NBA champion, three-time MVP, and two-time Finals MVP in Larry Bird, the Celtics win at least one championship.

Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Jason Kidd, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton

Having recently gone under a complete roster reconstruction, the Brooklyn Nets welcome Jason Kidd to their lineup with open arms. This Nets lineup is still learning how to play together, and they seem to have found a blooming star in front of their eyes with Mikal Bridges. Kidd will obviously serve as the team’s primary playmaker, setting up Bridges, Johnson, and Dinwiddie with plenty of opportunities to score.

Kidd also adds a defensive element that seems to get lost when we discuss his career. With nine career All-Defensive Team selections, it deserves to be a talking point. When you consider the All-Defensive ability of Bridges, the Nets’ perimeter defense looks scary with the addition of Kidd. Now, as good as this team may look on paper, it most likely is not a championship squad but certainly a team that will make a bunch of noise come playoff time.

Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Alonzo Mourning

As it stands right now, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst teams in the entire NBA. LaMelo Ball cannot seem to stay healthy, and the supporting cast of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier just haven’t been enough to pick up the slack. In this situation, the Hornets get a complete upgrade to their frontcourt with the addition of Alonzo Mourning to their lineup.

When Mourning was with the Hornets, he was at least a 21.0 PPG scorer and 10.0 RPG player all three seasons he was with the team. He was also one of the NBA’s most feared interior defenders, with two seasons of over 3.0 BPG and one at 2.9 BPG. Mourning will certainly help the Hornets win some games and get better on both ends of the floor. In order to win a championship, though, they would need their owner, Michael Jordan, to re-enter his prime and take the court.

Chicago Bulls

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Lonzo Ball, Michael Jordan, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls immediately enter championship contention with the addition of the GOAT in his prime . Michael Jordan enters a Bulls team in the midst of turmoil and failure as they are set to yet again miss the playoffs unless they can steal a spot in the play-in. If what we know about Michael Jordan is true, he would come in and completely change the culture both in the locker room and on the court.

The Bulls will field a smaller lineup than usual, with DeRozan sliding to the power forward position in order to accommodate Jordan’s arrival. This will not matter much, considering how much less the game is played in the paint, and all the attention is on Jordan anyway. The offense will, of course, flow through Jordan but will open up so much space for LaVine and DeRozan to work with that they may just be unstoppable on offense, especially. Let us not forget that Jordan immediately improves their defense which, for an upper-echelon defense, makes for an impressive two-way lineup. For me, this team wins at least two or three championships in a row. You know, like Michael Jordan did twice in his career.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

I challenge just one of our readers to find the weakness in this lineup. Remember, we are not adding LeBron James as he is in 2022-23 to this lineup, but the best version of him in Cleveland, so let’s say the 2018 version. The roster around James back then was a bit less developed than the one in 2022-23. Other than his playmaking and defensive impact, the pressure on James to be a scorer in this lineup would be perhaps the lowest it has ever been.

In Garland and Mitchell, the Cavaliers have an elite scoring backcourt, especially with Mitchell, who is a Top 10 MVP candidate this season. In the frontcourt, Mobley and Allen are an elite defensive tandem who have made strides with their offensive game as well. Adding a prime LeBron James to this lineup immediately makes them championship contenders, and unless they run into the 2017 or 2018 Warriors, they should be able to bring home at least one NBA championship.

Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dirk Nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks welcome back the best player in franchise history with their addition of Dirk Nowitzki. This addition is interesting, considering the offensive firepower Dallas would be armed with but the clear lack of defensive ability they would lack. The trio of Doncic, Kyir, and Nowitzki would be any defense’s worst nightmare considering all three can shoot from deep, but they are especially dangerous with Luka and Kyrie’s ability to attack and find teammates moving off the ball.

Their defense will suffer, of course, but the Mavericks haven’t had a good defense in years, so adding more scoring wouldn’t hurt, either. The key to their lineup will be the play of Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. When Hardaway is hitting his shots efficiently, Dallas is hard to beat, and with all the attention on their new Big 3, Wood will have to prove he can be a consistent scorer and defender as well. Overall, this Dallas team is definitely good enough to bring home an NBA championship.

Denver Nuggets

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

As it stands right now, the Denver Nuggets look like the team to be in the Western Conference in 2022-23. The entire offense runs through reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who has served as the team’s primary playmaker and scorer over the last three seasons. With the addition of Carmelo Anthony in his Denver days, the team offense gets a whole lot stronger. Anthony and Jokic on the court at the same time will open up so much for the other three stars to work with as well.

Anthony doesn’t provide much on the defensive side of the ball, but his scoring ability definitely makes up for it. Jamal Murray will have a relatively easy job at point guard, allowing Jokic and Anthony to thrive in the two-man game. However, do not sleep on Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon getting plenty of touches and opportunities to score. This Denver team at least competes for and wins one NBA championship, and Carmelo finally gets his ring.

Detroit Pistons

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Isiah Thomas, Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III

The Detroit Pistons have once again fallen victim to the injury bug in 2022-23 and to the bottom of the standings. The Pistons have a ton of potential, considering how young they are and how much room they have to grow. Adding a legend like Isiah Thomas to this lineup certainly helps breed a winning culture and one that isn’t just going to roll over a die like today’s Pistons seem to have been doing for the last decade.

However, it isn’t as cut and dry as adding Isiah Thomas that makes this team a contender. They still need help in their frontcourt, considering Bagley and James Wiseman are still developing and getting used to a new system. Thomas and cunningham are an extremely talented backcourt and will likely play really well off each other, with Bogdanovic seeing a ton of opportunities created by those two. It is extremely likely that this Pistons team still misses the playoffs, let alone compete for an NBA championship.

Golden State Warriors

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain

So far, the Golden State Warriors have fielded the best lineup out of any team that adds one legend to their starting lineup. The Warriors are already extremely dangerous and have been for the better part of the last 10 years with their core of Klay, Curry, and Draymond. With the addition of Wilt Chamberlain, they become unstoppable by adding the elite big man they have been seeking for what seems like forever.

With the addition of Chamberlain, opponents now have to account for an elite center on top of the elite perimeter game the Warriors already play. With more second-chance opportunities on offensive rebounds, the Warriors may break every scoring record known in the history books with most of their franchise's greatest players in one lineup . Chamberlain adds scoring in the paint and a defensive presence they haven’t had even in their dynasty seasons. It is a no-brainer that this team wins multiple NBA championships with this All-Star-filled roster.

Houston Rockets

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Hakeem Olajuwon

Also sitting towards the bottom of the NBA in 2022-23 is the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have had their fair share of locker room issues and maturity issues with such a young team and undeveloped atmosphere. Young players like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Alperen Sengun have all the individual talent in the world but have not been able to figure out how to put it all together and start winning games more frequently. The Rockets get a huge boost from the addition of Hakeem Olajuwon, but is it enough to bring them a championship?

The short answer is no. I understand Hakeem’s ability to raise both the floor and ceiling of his teams, just as he did in 1994 and 1995. However, this is a much taller task than what he did in the 90s. At least in the 90s, Olajuwon had teammates who had playoff experience and even NBA Finals experience. He doesn't get any help on that account with the 2022-23 Rockets. He and Alperen Sengun would certainly form an exciting frontcourt but still not enough to make them a formidable threat in the West at this point in time.

Indiana Pacers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Reggie Miller, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are an interesting team to break down, considering their 2022-23 season. Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a true point guard this season, having an All-Star year despite their recent drop-off in the standings. As a play-in candidate currently, the Pacers are not set up to win any time soon, but the addition of Reggie Miller could help out a lot, or could it?

Adding Reggie Miller gives the Pacers yet another three-point specialist to put alongside Buddy Hield, quite possibly making them one of the best three-point shooting teams in the game. The frontcourt of Smith and Turner is definitely solid enough on defense, but their perimeter play will suffer on that end a little bit. The Pacers are going to be able to score a ton from the outside, and with Haliburton leading the offense, their output will be a thing of beauty. However, stopping a team from scoring 120-130 points will be a massive issue still. Sorry Pacers fans, no championship for you, even in this hypothetical.

Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac

The Clippers find themselves in an interesting spot with the addition of prime Chris Paul to their lineup. Paul will share the backcourt with Russell Westbrook, which realistically would probably see Westbrook go back to his role as a sixth man. However, in any hypothetical situation, the outlandish does occur, and with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard also in the lineup, I am willing to bet these four work it out on the court anyway.

Paul will be the clear conductor of the offense and work to run their entire offense. Of course, the scoring can be left to George and Leonard, who have two extremely talented playmakers on their side. Zubacis good enough to be a rebounding and defensive positive for the Clippers, and Paul, George, and Kawhi are a scary defensive trio on the perimeter or anywhere else on the floor. The Clippers kill two birds with one stone and get both Westbrook and Chris Paul those championship rings to fill out their careers.

Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

In any and all situations, the 2022-23 Lakers, with the addition of Kobe Bryant, and if they all remain healthy, are pretty much unstoppable. There are three elite offensive weapons at all times, ready to take over a game in an instant. We already know that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the entire offense pretty much for the Lakers this season when they both share the court. Adding an all-time great offensive player such as Kobe Bryant only makes the team that much more potent on that side of the ball.

I cannot help but think what the addition of Kobe would do to the locker room either. Even if he shares it with LeBron, the team will be Bryant’s in no time, and he will not accept anything less than championships with the talent they possess. The Lakers would be a dynasty led by two Top five players to ever play the game and defensive stars such as Bryant, Davis, and Vanderbilt holding that end of the court in a chokehold. I would predict three championships at minimum with the addition of Kobe to the 2022-23 Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Randolph

The Memphis Grizzlies are going through the same thing their legend Zach Randolph went through as a young man with the Portland Trail Blazers. Aside from his off-the-court issues, Ja Morant has been a borderline superstar for the Memphis Grizzlies over the last two seasons, and with Zach Randolph, the team gets a whole lot meaner. Randolph brings an edge to the frontcourt that Memphis has needed for a long time which includes his double-double production with the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are already the NBA’s villains, and adding Randolph only builds on that reputation. This Grizzlies team is talented from top to bottom as they boast an already great shooter in Bane, a defensive wizard in Jaren Jackson, a professional pest with Brooks, and a young superstar in Morant. If their image doesn’t tarnish what they work hatred for, the Grizzlies could realistically compete for and win an NBA title with this lineup.

Miami Heat

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo

For most of 2022-23, I have been asking myself one question. How did the Miami Heat fall this far in such little time? Other than injuries, I can’t quite grasp what has gone wrong other than depth and lack of movement by management as my answers. Now, with the addition of Dwyane Wade to this roster, last year’s Eastern Conference Finalist should have zero issues getting back on track. With the addition of Wade, Miami is getting one of the better two-way players of the last 20 years.

Let’s start defensively. With Wade, you are adding tremendous perimeter and interior awareness to Butler’s already-established defense and Adebayo’s versatility. This defensive set will turn many of their opponent’s possessions into fast break opportunities the other way, as we know how deadly Wade is on the open court. Miami will get their shooting from Kevin Love and a smart veteran to tie it all together. I would be shocked if this team didn’t at least make a Finals, but they do have the talent to win it all as well.

Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Everybody needs to hold onto their horses when it comes to determining the best team assembled on this list. Milwaukee begins to make its statement as the top dog with the biggest team we have assembled so far. In this scenario, the Bucks are blessed with the player that delivered their first NBA championship in 1971 and their second in 2021 in the same lineup. The Bucks’ frontline of Giannis, Lopez, and Kareem is the greatest we have possibly ever seen.

Not to leave out Holiday and Middleton, but the focus will clearly be on those three in any matchup. First, all three of Giannis, Lopez, and Kareem are or have been elite interior defenders in the NBA. Secondly, both Giannis and Kareem are dominant scorers in these versions of themselves, making for a long and sore day for anyone opposing them. If this team couldn’t win a championship, I would advise selling the franchise and moving the team to Las Vegas.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Garnett, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves, with the addition of Kevin Garnett, would make for one of the most interesting teams on this list. Garnett would bring an edge to this team that they have desperately needed and a leader to give them direction for once. The Timberwolves are extremely talented, with the all-around ability of Edwards and Garnett about to take center stage. The interior defense of Garnett and Gobert will allow Towns to rotate and Gobert to alter shots as he does best.

The offense would run like a well-oiled machine as well, with Garnett able to do just about everything there is to do on the court. Garnett will be a better interior scorer than Towns allowing him to play to his strengths as an outside shooter. Edwards will be vital to success as well, with a ton of isolation coming his way due to the threats from all angles for Minnesota. Conley will bring things together for them as a veteran point guard who is very smart and careful with the ball. I do not think they win an NBA championship, but they would certainly be in the discussion every season.

New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Jonas Valanciunas

A team being fully healthy is the key here for the New Orleans Pelicans. The only thing holding them back in 2022-23 has been injuries to stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. In this scenario, the Pelicans get perhaps the best version of Anthony Davis there has ever been. At his peak with New Orleans, Davis was a player averaging 28.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and around 2.5 to 3.0 BPG. This version of Davis immediately makes the Pelicans contenders for an NBA championship.

Obviously, health is a clear issue with how they can last over an 82-game season, but should they remain healthy, they are a team to watch out for. Davis and Valanciunas are a talented and impactful frontcourt together, and Williamson should not have too many issues transitioning to small forward, considering the point-forward role he has played in the past. Ingram and McCollum, as a starting backcourt, present size and matchup issues for all opponents and a clear advantage in the Pelicans’ favor.

New York Knicks

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Julius Randle, Patrick Ewing

As it stands right now, the New York Knicks are surging and are one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA. They have improved to 39-27 on the season and have reached the top five in the Eastern Conference. With their legendary addition, the Knicks are fixing an area of weakness so far this season, and that is at the center position with Patrick Ewing. With the addition of Ewing, the Knicks would have their best chance at a championship since 1999.

Jalen Brunson has been playing at an All-Star level all season long, and Julius Randle has been playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. Ewing will provide some much-needed rim protection from the center spot for them and maybe even better than that of Mitchell Robinson they are already getting. They will certainly be getting an upgrade offensively, as Ewing was a 26.0 to 28.0 PPG scorer at his peak. Ewing can spread the floor a bit on offense as well, not to the perimeter like some centers can today, but far enough away that bigs will have to step out and respect his mid-range game. All in all, the Knicks definitely have a chance at an NBA championship with Ewing on their team.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Gary Payton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a much better season than many thought they would after their top-three pick Chet Holmgren went down with a foot injury and was lost for the season before it even began. With their legendary addition, they are getting one of the 10 greatest point guards ever and the best defender to ever play the position. Gary Payton will give the Thunder an attitude and swagger they haven’t had in a long time, resulting in more wins than they have this season alone.

The backcourt situation is a fantastic one for Oklahoma City with the addition of Payton. Gilgeous-Alexander can focus on the primary part of his game which is scoring, as he has become a 30.0 PPG player in 2022-23. Payton will be the defensive stopper and playmaker in the backcourt for the Thunder, making for the perfect recipe for success. Where they will fall short is the youth and inexperience of both Williams’ and Dort. As much as Payton makes them a better team, the Thunder would need a few more pieces to win a championship.

Orlando Magic

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Shaquille O’Neal

One of the youngest teams with the biggest upside in the NBA right now is the Orlando Magic. The Magic are armed with some of the best young players in the game, like Paolo Banchero, the likely Rookie of the Year this season, and Franz Wagner. The Magic end up getting a young Shaq in this situation, which will immediately make them a playoff team, just as it pretty much did with the Magic in 1993. Shaq led the Magic to two Finals appearances in his career there and was a near-MVP candidate on multiple occasions.

What this does is add even more height to one of the tallest lineups in the NBA and the second-best version of Shaq we have ever seen. O’Neal will have a field day in the paint with most opponents and could run the floor and be a playmaker if he wanted to. The Magic do not win an NBA championship, but they could definitely go far in the NBA playoffs. Wagener and Banchero will also benefit from playing with O’Neal and see more open outside shots if they word the inside-outside game correctly.

Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Allen Iverson, James Harden, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers get much more offensively potent with the addition of Allen Iverson to their already stacked lineup. James Harden and Joel Embiid are both currently top-five MVP candidates, with Embiid having one of his best seasons to date. Harden’s scoring may have taken a step backward, but he has utilized his playmaking perfectly this season as he leads the NBA in assists looking for his second career assists title.

The addition of Iverson gives them yet another scorer who can light it up at any moment. Iverson is going to attack the rim with no fear, and in an era with a more open paint, he will thrive, given his role in that aspect. All Iverson needs to do is take some of the offensive weight off Embiid’s shoulders, and this 76ers team is as dangerous as any other team on this list. I do think the addition of Iverson would deliver an NBA championship to Philadelphia at least once.

Phoenix Suns

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns made one of the year’s biggest splashes when they acquired former MVP and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant at this year’s trade deadline. The deal put them immediately into championship contention, as they have proved by going undefeated in the Durant era so far. The addition of Charles Barkley allows Durant to slide back to his natural small forward position and absolutely dominated the game from the perimeter.

Barkley will also provide some relief in the paint for Deandre Ayton, who has done a pretty good job of doing it himself over the last several weeks. Barkley will be an asset on defense, but the real impact he will have will be on the offensive boards and scoring in the paint on offense. The Suns are dangerous enough even before mentioning one of the better scoring guards in the game today, Devin Booker, and the veteran leadership provided by Chris Paul. The Phoenix Suns would absolutely win at least one NBA championship with the addition of Barkley, and both he and Paul will get their first rings ever.

Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Clyde Drexler, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves getting better on both sides of the ball with their legend making his way to their lineup. Clyde Drexler was one of the best players in the NBA during the 1990s and was even compared to Michael Jordan at one point in time, even though eventually Jordan ran away with the win in that one. Drexler’s speed, length, and ability on both sides of the ball will come up big for the Trail Blazers as they seek to win a championship to reward Damian Lillard’s loyalty all these years.

The trio of Lillard, Simons, and Drexler will be a nightmare for opponents to deal with on the perimeter and as far as defending the attack on the basket from those three. Grant and Nurkic will be a great frontcourt to work around, as Grant can spread the floor, and Nurkic can win many battles for rebounds and baskets in the paint. The Trail Blazers most likely compete for an NBA championship with Drexler in the lineup, but I do not think that they bring one home.

Sacramento Kings

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Chris Webber, Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings are headed for their first playoff berth in 17 seasons should things continue on the way they are going for the final 16 to 18 games of 2022-23. Many fans, not me, but many fans believe that the Kings will be a first-round exit this season regardless of their standing at the conclusion of the regular season. The addition of Chris Webber in his prime is one that will make sure they go well beyond that. Webber brings another stretch forward with multiple elite skills to their lineup and a championship mindset as well.

Webber is an athletic forward who can run the floor like a guard and finish like the big man he really is. He also had some of the best court vision in the game by a power forward and could pick apart defense from the high post. He could also knock down those foul-line extended jumpers at a pretty high clip as well. Adding a weapon like Webber to this already successful Kings team would be a nightmare for the West, yet may not be enough to land an NBA championship. That would be up to the play of Fox, Huerter, and Barnes to complement Webber and Sabonis.

San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Tim Duncan, Zach Collins

Not even the greatest power forward in NBA history at his very best could save this tanking San Antonio Spurs team. The Spurs made franchise history this season with a losing streak that topped 16 games in 2022-23 and are quite clearly looking to add a certain international prospect to their roster for 2023-24. In prime Duncan, the Spurs are getting an MVP and NBA champion and one of 10 NBA players to ever deliver an NBA championship, Finals MVP, and MVP in the same season in 2003.

Still, his addition is not good enough to land this team an NBA championship. He may lift the talents of Vassell and Johnson to the playoffs, but anywhere past the second round just does not seem possible. Duncan’simpact on both sides of the ball will have the Spurs looking even better than they really are and, as mentioned, a playoff team. Looks like Gregg Popovich will still have to wait on that sixth NBA championship even as he gets his franchise GOAT back on the court.

Toronto Raptors

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Vince Carter, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

The NBA’s only Canadian team adds their franchise’s greatest player, Vince Carter, to their 2022-23 roster making for another one of our most interesting lineups. One year after making the NBA playoffs, the Raptors have disappointed in 2022-23 with a 32-34 record, looking at a spot in the play-in tournament for a chance at the playoffs. It seems crazy that this team would struggle this much this season, given the level of talent they have in their two stars, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, but here we are.

The Raptors get a strong, fast, and athletic wing in Carter added to their lineup and a consistent 24.0 to 27.0 PPG scorer. Would this be enough to get this Raptors team back to the NBA Finals? Likely not considering the talent at the top in the Eastern Conference. Carter will definitely have the Raptors in better standing in the East, but a championship is not automatic with his arrival as it has been with other legends thus far. It would really all depend on if Siakam and VanVleet could get back to their All-NBA-caliber play around Carter to bring the team to the next level.

Utah Jazz

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Karl Malone, Walker Kessler

The Utah Jazz have had themselves an up-and-down season, from the trading of two of their franchise stars to the calls to tank for number-one prospect Victor Wembanyama. This Jazz team had other plans for 2022-23, as Lauri Markkanen has had a campaign worthy of the Most Improved Player award, and Walker Kessler turning into some sort of super rookie. Currently, the Jazz are in a play-in position and sit just three games back of the fifth seed in the west.

The addition of Karl Malone to this 2022-23 Jazz team would easily have them as a playoff unit. First, Malone, Sexton, and Clarkson would run a very efficient pick-and-roll on the offensive side of the ball, not to mention Malone’s ability to hit short to mid-range jumpers. This team will want to run as all five starters are threats in the open court. As for an NBA championship, the Jazz most likely do not win one, but a berth in the Conference Finals or even the Finals is not outside the realm of possibility.

Washington Wizards

Credit: Fadeaway World

Starting Lineup: Gilbert Arenas, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

The 2022-23 Washington Wizards are having a very middle-of-the-pack season as they sit just 1.5 games up on the Bulls for the 10th and final play-in spot with 18 games to go. For their legend, the Wizards are getting former All-Star and All-NBA talent Gilbert Arenas. In the mi-2000s, Arenas enjoyed a three-year stretch that saw him average 25.0 PPG or better in three straight seasons and 28.0 PPG or better in 2006 and 2007. For a team that's 19th in the NBA in PPG, Arenas is a welcome addition on that side of the ball for sure.

With Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma there as well, their perimeter play could be among the best in the NBA with Arenas’ arrival. In 2022-23, Porzingis is playing some of the best basketball of his career on both sides of the ball as well, so offensively, this team is set. However, Arenas only ever made it past the first round of the playoffs once and has very few leadership skills to speak of, which is exactly what the Wizards need. They need winners and leaders. This team is much better with Arenas on the court but championship contenders, they are not.

