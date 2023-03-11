Open in App
FOX8 News

How expensive are groceries in 2023?

By Alix Martichoux,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6T4s_0lFbDizZ00

(NEXSTAR) – You’ve probably felt your grocery bill growing over the past year, but seeing the numbers really puts it into perspective.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis tracks every type of economics metric you can think of, from exchange rates to crude oil prices. They also use federal data to keep close tabs on the cost of grocery staples, like bananas, coffee, cereal, and anything else you might throw in your cart. The prices of all those items (and more) haven’t just crept up over the past year – they’ve shot up.

All the financial news you can actually use.

The cost of groceries jumped up 11.3% across the board over the last year, according to the most recently available Consumer Price Index calculations. To take a closer look at what that means for the average shopper, we picked five breakfast grocery items and searched the St. Louis Fed for answers on how much more expensive they’ve grown in recent years.

Each of the charts below shows the change in price for one grocery item from January 2020 to January 2023. In some cases, you can see price hikes started happening back in 2021. In others, the increase is more recent.

You’ll also notice each graph has an area shaded in gray from February to April of 2020, indicating the short period of economic recession triggered by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eggs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sf5s_0lFbDizZ00

No other grocery staple in the past year has seen a meteoric rise in quite like eggs. At the start of 2022, a dozen large eggs cost the average American shopper $1.93. At the start of 2023, that carton cost $4.82 – a 250% increase.

The culprit here isn’t just inflation: A major avian flu outbreak forced the slaughtering of 58 million birds to limit the virus’ spread. Chicken and turkey prices have also been affected.

Milk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZ3Y5_0lFbDizZ00

With some ups and downs in 2020, milk prices really started rising in March 2021. Back then, a gallon of conventional whole milk cost about $3.35 on average. In January of 2023, the price was up to $4.20.

If you think switching to oat milk would save you money, you’d be wrong. The price of oat milk went up about 44% in 2022, according to a Beverage Industry analysis .

Costco membership fees will increase, CFO says, but when?

Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1LF2_0lFbDizZ00

The price of white bread didn’t really start to rise until August 2021. The change may not look as dramatic – a pound of white bread went from $1.55 to $1.89 between the start of 2022 and the start of 2023 – but that’s still a 22% price increase in just one year.

Butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWBSc_0lFbDizZ00

Along with eggs, butter is one of the grocery staples that has seen prices increase the most . Sticks of butter went from $3.67 per pound to $4.88 in just one year.

Margarine is hardly better. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of margarine jumped 44% year-over-year.

Bacon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1k8W_0lFbDizZ00

Finally something that’s getting cheaper. After growing steadily more expensive for about 18 months, the price of sliced bacon started to drop in October of last year. The most recent data available shows its price is $6.80 per pound.

The Fed is still trying to raise interest rates in hopes of curbing inflation that’s hitting not just food, but all types of consumer goods. Consumer inflation peaked in mid-2022, but has remained stubbornly high, and even accelerated in early 2023.

Forecasters expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate again in late March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL1 day ago
North Carolina Krispy Kreme facility to close, lay off 102 employees
Concord, NC14 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL13 hours ago
Dan Abrams: Indicting Trump Over the Stormy Daniels Hush Money Scandal Would Be a ‘Big Mistake’
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA20 hours ago
PHOTOS: 13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked outbuilding in Lexington, sheriff says
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller reveals Todd Chrisley’s shocking email before he was sentenced to 12 years in prison
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
‘She was groomed’; Family relieved abducted 13-year-old Texas girl found alive in Davidson County
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Greensboro woman helps make her community safer
Greensboro, NC15 hours ago
Drunk driver charged after crashing head-on into officer, North Carolina police say
Durham, NC2 days ago
Woman crashes car after being shot twice, North Carolina police say
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot
Greensboro, NC14 hours ago
North Carolina deputy given Narcan after wind blew ‘white crystal substance’ into face
Drexel, NC1 day ago
2 charged with murder in connection to fatal Burlington shooting on Avon Avenue, police say
Burlington, NC1 day ago
North Carolina city’s police chief, captain placed on leave, mayor says
Roanoke Rapids, NC2 days ago
Another North Carolina student-athlete allowed to play after fight over eligibility issues
Jacksonville, NC18 hours ago
Another house collapses into the ocean on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Rodanthe, NC20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy