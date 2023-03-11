Open in App
Columbia, SC
Gamecock Digest

RECAP: Offensive Explosion Gives Gamecock Baseball Fifth Straight Win

By Andrew Lyon,

3 days ago

South Carolina's Baseball team clobbered Bethune-Cookman's pitching staff on Friday night, leading to a 20-3 run-rule victory.

Mark Kingston's South Carolina Baseball squad has been one of the best teams in the sport in terms of hitting the ball out of the park through the first three weeks of the season. In game one against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Friday night, the Gamecocks put together arguably their best performance on the season in terms of raking the ball all over the yard.

The homerun fireworks began in the third inning when after South Carolina gave up their lead in the third inning, first baseman Gavin Casas and catcher Cole Messina hit two consecutive solo homers to put the Gamecocks back up one run a third of the way into the contest. The very next inning, after the first three Gamecock batters all reached base, Clemson transfer Dylan Brewer, who has gotten the last couple of starts in centerfield, launched one over the right field railing for a grand slam.

The home run barrage didn't slow down in the fourth inning but was just getting started, as catcher Cole Messina would get every bit of a fastball over the heart of the plate to get South Carolina to 10 runs for the ninth time in fifth-teen games.

After two more runs were scored in the fourth inning, the Gamecocks were put down quietly in the fifth inning before coming alive once again in the bottom of the sixth, as just like the fourth inning, the first three batters would all reach base, before second baseman Will McGillis would blast a hanging breaking ball out to the stands in left field.

The bench would quickly be emptied after this home run, as Evan Stone, Jonathan French, Will Tippett, Kevin Madden, and David Cromer would all make appearances in this same half-inning and contribute in some capacity. Combined with another decent performance from Friday night starting pitcher Will Sanders, the Gamecocks cruised to one of their easiest wins of the 2023 season to date.

Games 2 and 3 will be a part of a doubleheader that will take place later today, starting at 1 pm eastern time.

