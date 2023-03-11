Harry Kane Becomes 3rd Player To Score At Least 20 Goals In Six Premier League Seasons

Kane scored his 19th and 20th goals of the current Premier League season as Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday.

Kane's first goal of the match came from a header in the 19th minute as January signing Pedro Porro claimed his first ever EPL assist.

The England captain then doubled his tally for the day from a 35th-minute penalty kick won by Richarlison.

Son Heung-min made it 3-0 before Joe Worrall headed home a consolation goal for Forest.

Harry Kane pictured celebrating after converting a penalty kick against Nottingham Forest to score his 20th Premier League goal of the 2022/23 season IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Kane had not scored 20 goals in a Premier League season since the 2020/21 campaign, when he got 23.

But Kane has now reached the landmark in six different EPL seasons, having previously got there in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Only two other players in Premier League history have scored 20 or more goals in six different seasons.

Former Newcastle and Blackburn striker Alan Shearer hit the 20-goal mark in seven seasons, while Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero did so in six campaigns.