Michael Kopech to Make White Sox Spring Training Debut Sunday vs. Angels

The hard-throwing righty will be the last member of the White Sox rotation to make his Cactus League debut.

The Chicago White Sox will finally get their first look at Michael Kopech in exhibition action on Sunday. The right-hander will take the mound when the Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch.

Kopech will be the last member of the White Sox starting rotation to make his Spring Training debut.

Lance Lynn ramped up early to accommodate his World Baseball Classic showing , while Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito each have two outings under their belt. Additionally, Mike Clevinger is set to throw three innings Saturday against the San Diego Padres.

Entering his second season as a full-time starter, Kopech will look to improve his durability. The 26-year-old got off to a hot start last season but a knee injury slowed him down as the calendar flipped to June. He had surgery to repair his meniscus at the end of the campaign.

"I'm at a point where the knee is feeling better, the shoulder is feeling better," Kopech said upon arriving to Spring Training. "Just kind of smoothing things out, getting back to 100 percent."

Kopech posted a 5-9 record, 3.54 ERA , and 105 strikeouts across 119.1 innings (25 starts) in 2022. If the White Sox hope to make a playoff push in 2023, they'll need the Texas native to stay healthy and take on a heavier workload.

Michael Kopech is slated to throw two innings in his first Spring Training outing. Sunday's contest between the White Sox and Angels will begin at 3:05 PM CT and NBC Sports Chicago will carry the broadcast .

