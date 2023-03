LIMA — Stolly Insurance Agency Inc. of Lima, Ohio has earned the distinction of “Preferred Agency Partner” from Western Reserve Group Insurance Company.

An independent insurance agency, Stolly Insurance Agency Inc. has represented Western Reserve Group, a property/casualty insurance company of Wooster, Ohio since April 2003.

The “Preferred Agency Partner” designation is awarded to agencies which have achieved superior results with Western Reserve Group through sound business practices, professional advice, and superior service.