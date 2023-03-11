Open in App
Cape Canaveral, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Launch of world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket set for Saturday afternoon

By Nikki DeMarco,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxHqm_0lFbAj3L00

Relativity Space is targeting Saturday afternoon for its second launch attempt of Terran 1, a mostly 3D-printed rocket, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 16.

Update 3:21 p.m.

The company set a new target launch time of 4 p.m.

The rocket’s ignition had ignited at its T-0 time, but a hold was announced.

Update 1:58 p.m.

Relativity Space announced a new launch time of 2:35 p.m.

The company had stopped the clock because of wind conditions.

Previous report:

The launch, called “Good Luck, Have Fun,” is scheduled to liftoff between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. after Wednesday’s launch was scrubbed because of a temperature issue with the rocket’s liquid oxygen.

Terran 1 stands 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide and is the largest 3D-printed abject to attempt orbital flight.

According to a news release, the two-stage rocket has nine 3D-printed Aeon engines on its first stage and one Aeon Vac on its second stage.

“Like its structure, all Relativity engines are entirely 3D printed and use liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas, which are not only the best for rocket propulsion, but also for reusability, and the easiest to eventually transition to methane on Mars,” the release stated.

