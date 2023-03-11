3 wide receivers for the Bills to target in free agency

NFL free agency is just around the corner next week. If the Buffalo Bills are to target a wide receiver, there will be plenty of players worth taking a look at.

Here are three free agent wideouts the Bills could target during free agency in 2023:

Odell Beckham Jr.

2022 team: N/A

Beckham and the Bills needs little introduction. He did not play last season due to his torn ACL but connections to Buffalo were made over and over again. Most recently, the Bills attended Beckham’s private workout he held this past week.

Beckham thrives out of the slot and can be moved all around an offense. His injury past will keep his price tag cheap, but a weak free-agent class for wideouts might drive the price back up. It’s all circumstantial for OBJ. Pro Football Focus estimates a deal worth $11 million per year for Beckham, but that seems like a lot.

Parris Campbell

2022 team: Indianapolis Colts

A former speedy second-round pick, it finally came together for Campbell in 2022.

The Colts were a brutal team, but Campbell was finally healthy. He played in all 17 games, catching 63 passes for 623 yards with three touchdowns. Campbell also just dropped three balls and can be moved around an offense like Beckham.

However, there’s a lot that’s going to drive Campbell’s price down. Prior to last year, he played in 15 total games in the first three years of his career. Woof. A lot of injuries. Not only does Campbell still have to prove he can stay on the field, can he produce while doing so? Or was that a one off, too?

Having all of that to prove, Spotrac estimates Campbell earning $2.5M on his next contract. Because of that, it’s likely a one-year prove-it deal… and proving it with Josh Allen as your quarterback isn’t the worst of ideas…

Scotty Miller

2022 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miller came onto the scene in 2020 when he was a reliable target for Tom Brady out of the slot, catching 33 balls for 501 yards with three touchdowns.

Then Miller all but disappeared the past two years.

While Beckham and Campbell can move around an offense a bit more, Miller would solely play in the slot. But Buffalo has often added receivers that only do that and have done so successfully like with Cole Beasley.

Miller would come cheap and is only 25. Potentially a diamond in the rough type of player… or someone even just to bring in as competition with Khalil Shakir.