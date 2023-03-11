Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 wide receivers for the Bills to target in free agency

By Nick Wojton,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUqIt_0lFb9Qeo00

NFL free agency is just around the corner next week. If the Buffalo Bills are to target a wide receiver, there will be plenty of players worth taking a look at.

Here are three free agent wideouts the Bills could target during free agency in 2023:

Odell Beckham Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qk0GL_0lFb9Qeo00
Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: N/A

Beckham and the Bills needs little introduction. He did not play last season due to his torn ACL but connections to Buffalo were made over and over again. Most recently, the Bills attended Beckham’s private workout he held this past week.

Beckham thrives out of the slot and can be moved all around an offense. His injury past will keep his price tag cheap, but a weak free-agent class for wideouts might drive the price back up. It’s all circumstantial for OBJ. Pro Football Focus estimates a deal worth $11 million per year for Beckham, but that seems like a lot.

Parris Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9rqw_0lFb9Qeo00
USAT photo

2022 team: Indianapolis Colts

A former speedy second-round pick, it finally came together for Campbell in 2022.

The Colts were a brutal team, but Campbell was finally healthy. He played in all 17 games, catching 63 passes for 623 yards with three touchdowns. Campbell also just dropped three balls and can be moved around an offense like Beckham.

However, there’s a lot that’s going to drive Campbell’s price down. Prior to last year, he played in 15 total games in the first three years of his career. Woof. A lot of injuries. Not only does Campbell still have to prove he can stay on the field, can he produce while doing so? Or was that a one off, too?

Having all of that to prove, Spotrac estimates Campbell earning $2.5M on his next contract. Because of that, it’s likely a one-year prove-it deal… and proving it with Josh Allen as your quarterback isn’t the worst of ideas…

Scotty Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djYIv_0lFb9Qeo00
Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miller came onto the scene in 2020 when he was a reliable target for Tom Brady out of the slot, catching 33 balls for 501 yards with three touchdowns.

Then Miller all but disappeared the past two years.

While Beckham and Campbell can move around an offense a bit more, Miller would solely play in the slot. But Buffalo has often added receivers that only do that and have done so successfully like with Cole Beasley.

Miller would come cheap and is only 25. Potentially a diamond in the rough type of player… or someone even just to bring in as competition with Khalil Shakir.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills free agent tracker: Live updates on players coming, going
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Bills Signing Star Captain Linebacker To 2-Year Deal
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Takes Shot at Jameis Winston
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo signing could have serious impact on 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 4 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: NFL Free Agency edition
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Dolphins Reportedly Making Notable Linebacker Signing
Miami, FL1 day ago
Steelers miss on signing Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Grade the Steelers signing of CB Patrick Peterson
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Zulgad's four-and-out: Vikings' busy day includes restructure of Kirk Cousins' contract
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy