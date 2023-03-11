Barrage of storms continues; threats of mudslides, flooding increase

More storms are to come for Southern California after Saturday’s rainfall, according to the National Weather Service .

The first storm, expected to last throughout the day on Saturday, will bring at least half an inch of rain to most L.A. coastal and mountain communities.

High snow levels are expected above 8,000 feet with a risk of significant avalanche danger above 6,000 feet.

Another round of rain is forecasted for the area beginning on Monday night and lasting into Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches expected throughout most of Southern California.

About 15 million Californians are under flood watches as of Saturday morning, with the advisories stretching from Redding to San Bernardino.

Significant road and small stream flooding is possible, the NWS said, adding that tree damage, power outages and roof collapses may also occur.

The all lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Ventura County were closed Saturday morning due to flooding, Caltrans said on Twitter , though one lane eventually reopened “at State Route 1 (PCH) in Seacliff.”

These storms follow the historic winter weather that California saw in January and February and bring more rainfall to many areas that are already waterlogged.

The bad weather has some residents in Studio City worried about a mudslide like the one that took place during a storm in January .

“The mudslide in January was absolutely devastating,” said Julie Ganis, who lives in Studio City. “[It was devastating] to my home and my cars, to the homes and cars of my neighbors.”

“Every single time it rains, we need to be concerned that we might have a really big mudslide,” Ganis added.

The continued rain and erosion opened a 30-foot sinkhole in Camarillo when runoff rushing down a hillside compromised a storm drain, causing 16 people to be evacuated.

“It’s dangerous for anybody that lives on a hillside,” said Kevin Gonzalez of Camarillo. “We’re just concerned that the hillside can open up and take out some of these houses, but hopefully not.”

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration from Gov. Gavin Newsom that frees funds for the millions of California residents that have been affected by the severe weather.

This round of storms is expected to make way for clear skies towards the middle of the week.

