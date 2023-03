Benzinga

Tesla Stock Falls, Ford F-150 Lightning Recall, And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week By Shanthi Rexaline, 3 days ago

By Shanthi Rexaline, 3 days ago

The week was marred by negative headlines surrounding electric vehicle companies, and, unsurprisingly, a number of EV stocks ended deep in the red. Here are several key events that happened during ...