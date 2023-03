Someone is issuing fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were recently notified that someone was issuing parking tickets in downtown Augusta.

This is a scam, according to deputies.

Richmond officials say that any ticket it gives will have its information on the citation.

If you are in the area and have any questions, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000.

In February, Channel 2 Action News reported on people in Atlanta experiencing similar fake parking tickets .

The fake ticket never has an exact location of where you parked, only a general area. A real ticket will have your exact location and your license plate number.

