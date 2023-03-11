Kim Kardashian Reportedly Weighs in on Kanye West's Relationship With Bianca Censori

Kanye West quietly tied the knot with new wife Bianca Censori back in January.

Kim Kardashian is finally breaking her silence on ex-husband Kanye West's relationship with new wife Bianca Censori , whom the rapper quietly married at the beginning of the year.

Apparently, Kardashian, 42, is feeling happy for her ex, according to a source who spilled to Us Weekly . "Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy," they told the outlet.

"She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him," the insider added of the SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

Censori, a 28-year-old Australia native and architectural designer at West's company Yeezy , was first sighted with the "Heartless" singer, 45, back in January , shortly before they tied the knot in a quiet private ceremony.

West and Censori have kept their relationship relatively quiet since saying "I do," though they were spotted earlier this week enjoying a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood with the Grammy-winner's 9-year-old daughter North West , whom he shares with Kardashian. (The pair also co-parent sons Saint , 7, and Psalm , 3 and younger daughter Chicago , 5.)

As Parade previously reported, North was photographed with the new spouses at the amusement park on March 9, seemingly spending some time getting to know her dad's new wife.

But West's family isn't the only one getting acquainted to the new marriage, as Censori's family previously spoke out about the pair's nuptials.

"It's very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being," Censori's sister, Angelina Censori previously stated, insisting that the family was "super happy for them both."

