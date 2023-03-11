Make Grandbaby Cakes' Stunning Sweet Potato Pound Cake

This recipe lives up to blogger Jocelyn Delk Adams' well-earned reputation as the "Queen of Pound Cakes."

Pecan Swirl

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate while making cake.

Cake

1. Position a rack in middle of oven. Preheat oven to 350°F. Liberally grease a 10-cup Bundt pan with butter and dust with flour.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon , salt, baking soda and nutmeg until well combined.

3. In bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter and granulated sugar on high speed 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, ensuring that each egg is incorporated before adding the next. Stop and scrap down sides of bowl as needed. Add sour cream, sweet potato and vanilla; beat on medium speed until incorporated (batter will look curdled, but it’s all good). Reduce mixer speed to low, carefully add dry ingredients, and mix until just combined (batter will be thick).

4. Scoop half the batter into prepared pan. Remove praline swirl mixture from refrigerator and crumble with a fork, then sprinkle the mixture over batter in pan. Scoop remaining batter into pan and, using a small offset spatula, smooth out the top. Bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out moist but mostly clean. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool in pan 10 minutes. Invert cake onto rack; cool completely.

Praline Glaze

1. In a medium saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar , heavy cream, corn syrup, vanilla and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture comes to a simmer. Stir in pecans until completely coated. Transfer glaze to a liquid measuring cup; cool completely. Pour cooled glaze over cooled cake; let set about 25 minutes before slicing and serving.

Serves 10-12.

Pound cakes are a specialty for Grandbaby Cakes blogger and Food Network judge Jocelyn Delk Adams, who has been perfecting them since childhood.

“At an early point in my Grandbaby Cakes journey, my followers started dubbing me the ‘Queen of Pound Cakes,’” she recalls. “I graciously accepted this title and now refer to myself this way in all settings, from random conversations with strangers to professional Zoom meetings."

It's no surprise that this Praline Sweet Potato Poundcake is featured in Delk Adams' new cookbook, Everyday Grand .

“The trick to pound cake success rests in nailing the moistness and texture; bonus points for creative flavors. And that’s where this cake shines!” she says.

You’ll need 1-2 medium sweet potatoes to yield enough mashed sweet potato for this recipe. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork and roast them at 450°F for 50 minutes or until tender. Let stand until cool enough to peel, then halve and scoop out the flesh.

This recipe works beautifully in a standard Bundt pan. But if you’d like a dramatic swirled pattern like this, use the Nordic Ware Heritage Bundt Pan ($42, nordicware.com) .

[Adapted from Everyday Grand Copyright © 2023 by Jocelyn Delk Adams Photographs copyright © 2023 by Brittany Conerly. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.]

Praline Sweet Potato Pound Cake