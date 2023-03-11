Channel 9 takes part in Rock Hill School reading day

During the Channel 9 Books for Kids Drive, WSOC has encouraged more opportunities for reading.

Reporter Almiya White spent Friday in Rock Hill to read to second graders at Oakdale Elementary.

White read the book “I am every good thing,” which is about an adventurous young boy who’s proud of everything that makes him special.

The class’s teacher, Miss Jenkins, told Channel 9 it’s important for kids to enjoy a good story.

“I make sure my kids get independent reading time every single day,” Jenkins said. “The more exposure they can get to different types of books, stories and genres, the more successful reader they will become”

The students weren’t the only ones who learned something new. They taught Almiya their favorite classroom dance moves.

Channel 9 has teamed up with Promising Pages to give more kids access to reading across the Carolinas. Until April 30, you can drop off donations at select Arby’s or Ashley locations. Find a site near you by clicking here.

