Open in App
Rock Hill, SC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 takes part in Rock Hill School reading day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmlcK_0lFb3xwl00

During the Channel 9 Books for Kids Drive, WSOC has encouraged more opportunities for reading.

Reporter Almiya White spent Friday in Rock Hill to read to second graders at Oakdale Elementary.

White read the book “I am every good thing,” which is about an adventurous young boy who’s proud of everything that makes him special.

The class’s teacher, Miss Jenkins, told Channel 9 it’s important for kids to enjoy a good story.

ALSO READ: Thousands of kids to get books from Channel 9 and Promising Pages book drive

“I make sure my kids get independent reading time every single day,” Jenkins said. “The more exposure they can get to different types of books, stories and genres, the more successful reader they will become”

The students weren’t the only ones who learned something new. They taught Almiya their favorite classroom dance moves.

Channel 9 has teamed up with Promising Pages to give more kids access to reading across the Carolinas. Until April 30, you can drop off donations at select Arby’s or Ashley locations. Find a site near you by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Books and Brackets: Kids take on reading challenge modeled after March Madness tournament)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rock Hill, SC newsLocal Rock Hill, SC
The Luck of the Irish Right Here at Home in Fort Mill
Fort Mill, SC3 days ago
Rock Hill man set apartment items on fire during mental health crisis
Rock Hill, SC21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CMS students attend special concert series by Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Local culinary scene in spotlight with new CRVA marketing push
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte hosts Super Sunday fundraiser
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
House Tour: A striking home in North Carolina with elegant interiors
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Charlotte Barber Goes Viral In Street Song About Love
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
The hidden gems of Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From South Carolina Business
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Here Is The Best Chinese Restaurant in Charlotte According to Tripadvisor
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Family continues to honor son’s life, plead for justice 13 years after shooting
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Everything Free Community Outreach Event, Sat., March 11
Hickory, NC6 days ago
This Scenic Train Ride is the most Relaxing way to Enjoy South Carolina
Winnsboro, SC3 days ago
Lancaster, March 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Lancaster, SC2 days ago
Unusually warm winter leads to early bloom, farmer concerns over freeze warnings
Lancaster, SC15 hours ago
2 arrested in deadly shooting outside Fox & Hound restaurant near Charlotte’s Northlake Mall
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
‘Very horrible’: UNC Charlotte students report major issues at apartment complex
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Another Charlotte Dealership Hit By Thieves
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Break-ins in Ballantyne leaving some to update at-home security
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
York Technical College, Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office unveil new apprenticeship program
York, SC2 days ago
Krispy Kreme to lay off 102 workers from Concord facility
Concord, NC16 hours ago
Police searching for missing mother last seen in Concord
Concord, NC21 hours ago
Bojangles hard sweet tea is officially on sale; find out where to buy it
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMS discusses firm’s search for new superintendent
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Freeze Warning tonight, freezing temperatures next three nights
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Blythewood's annual Doko Ribfest draws large crowd
Blythewood, SC3 days ago
Family of former ABC 36 chief meteorologist killed in NC helicopter crash files lawsuit
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy