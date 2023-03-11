Channel 9 takes part in Rock Hill School reading day

“I make sure my kids get independent reading time every single day,” Jenkins said. “The more exposure they can get to different types of books, stories and genres, the more successful reader they will become”
The students weren’t the only ones who learned something new. They taught Almiya their favorite classroom dance moves.
Channel 9 has teamed up with Promising Pages to give more kids access to reading across the Carolinas. Until April 30, you can drop off donations at select Arby’s or Ashley locations. Find a site near you by clicking here.
(WATCH BELOW: Books and Brackets: Kids take on reading challenge modeled after March Madness tournament)
Comments / 0