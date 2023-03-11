Open in App
Johnston County, NC
Group buys site of major Civil War battle in North Carolina

By Charlotte Business Journal,

3 days ago
A nonprofit focused on preserving historical U.S. battlefields has made a big land purchase in Johnston County.

American Battlefield Trust, based in Washington, D.C., bought 139.4 acres in Johnston County for $725,000, according to a deed filed Feb. 22. The purchase price comes out to $5,200 an acre.

The land sits in the southern tip of Johnston County along its border with Wayne County. The property is bisected by St. Johns Church Road.

The site is where the Battle of Bentonville took place March 19-21, 1865, during the Civil War.

