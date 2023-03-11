Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
24/7 Wall St.

States Where The Most People Bought Guns Last Month

By Michael B. Sauter,

3 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ESQd_0lFb2uGN00 With four separate incidents across the country this past Sunday, the United States counted 102  mass shootings so far this year, the fastest it has reached that figure since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking these events. The country is on track to reach close to 600 mass shootings this year, which, while shockingly high, would still be fewer than the record-high 670 incidents recorded in 2021. Enacting some gun control measures last year, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that enhances background checks for those under the age of 21.

Last month, about 2.5 million firearm background checks were conducted in the United States, according to data compiled by the FBI. That figure represents a slight decline compared to January, when 2.6 million checks were conducted, but is in line with the number of checks conducted in February 2022. Background checks are often used to approximate the level of gun sales in the United States. However, background checks can be initiated for a number of reasons that are clearly not tied to gun sales, including rentals and pawn shop transactions. (Also see, guns with the most online sales in 2022 .)

To find the states where the most people bought guns last month, 24/7 Wall St. used FBI data from its National Instant Criminal Background Check System . States are ranked based on the number of gun background checks in February 2023 per 1,000 people in each state. To get closer to an accurate reflection of true gun sales, we excluded several categories of checks, including pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks, which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders. After these adjustments, the remaining 1.7 million background checks are more likely to be tied to the sale of a gun, or about 5.0 checks per 1,000 residents nationwide.

Firearm background checks are a frequent key topic in the debate over gun control policy in the United States. Currently, the federal government only requires background checks before the sale of guns at federally licensed arms dealers and not private gun shops. Many states have their own additional policies. As of last year, 17 states required a criminal background check for the sale of all firearms, and another four mandated checks only for the sale of handguns. ( These are the countries Americans buy the most handguns from. )

Based on February’s background checks data, states in the Midwest, the South, and the West bought the most guns per capita last month. On the other end of the list, four of the six states with the fewest background checks per 1,000 residents were in the Northeast. Hawaii ranked lowest, with just 1,722 permit checks initiated, or 0.9 per 1,000 people.

Click here to see states where the most people bought guns last month.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPOFG_0lFb2uGN00

50. Hawaii
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 1.2
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 1,722 -- the fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: N/A
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 0.9 -- the fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 1,327 -- the fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +395 (+29.8% -- 3rd largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 1,440,196 -- 11th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItSDb_0lFb2uGN00

49. New Jersey
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 1.4
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 13,341 -- 15th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 1.4 -- 2nd fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 12,693 -- 15th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +648 (+5.1% -- 10th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 9,261,699 -- 11th largest

ALSO READ: Companies Selling the Most Guns, According to an Online Gun Broker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8ZYo_0lFb2uGN00

48. New York
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 1.5
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 28,790 -- 22nd most
> Most common type of firearm check: Long guns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 1.5 -- 3rd fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 30,381 -- 22nd most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -1,591 (-5.2% -- 13th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 19,677,151 -- 4th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su2IQ_0lFb2uGN00

47. Rhode Island
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 2.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 2,335 -- 2nd fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 2.2 -- 4th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 2,415 -- 2nd fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -80 (-3.3% -- 10th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 1,093,734 -- 7th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE1zs_0lFb2uGN00

46. California
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 2.5
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 95,737 -- 4th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 2.3 -- 5th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 91,490 -- 4th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +4,247 (+4.6% -- 11th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 39,029,342 -- the largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29P001_0lFb2uGN00

45. Massachusetts
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 2.7
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 19,043 -- 22nd fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 2.6 -- 6th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 18,106 -- 20th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +937 (+5.2% -- 9th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 6,981,974 -- 16th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dEsh_0lFb2uGN00

44. Nevada
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 3.5
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 11,005 -- 13th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 3.5 -- 9th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 11,087 -- 13th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -82 (-0.7% -- 3rd smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 3,177,772 -- 19th smallest

ALSO READ: New York State Has the Worst Gun Trafficking Problem in the Nation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBcrB_0lFb2uGN00

43. Nebraska
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 3.5
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 6,879 -- 9th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Long guns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 3.3 -- 8th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 6,574 -- 8th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +305 (+4.6% -- 12th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 1,967,923 -- 14th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4Q33_0lFb2uGN00

42. Iowa
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 3.8
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 12,118 -- 14th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 3.7 -- 10th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 11,762 -- 14th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +356 (+3.0% -- 6th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 3,200,517 -- 20th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQ3bk_0lFb2uGN00

41. Delaware
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 4.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 4,214 -- 4th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.9 -- 16th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 4,971 -- 4th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -757 (-15.2% -- 4th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 1,018,396 -- 6th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KCPq_0lFb2uGN00

40. Texas
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 4.2
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 127,580 -- the most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.3 -- 11th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 128,025 -- the most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -445 (-0.3% -- 2nd smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 30,029,572 -- 2nd largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HILaS_0lFb2uGN00

39. Georgia
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 4.4
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 48,372 -- 13th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.7 -- 13th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 50,858 -- 13th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -2,486 (-4.9% -- 13th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 10,912,876 -- 8th largest

ALSO READ: 10 Shotguns People Bought the Most Online Last Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IDEc_0lFb2uGN00

38. North Carolina
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 4.6
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 48,956 -- 12th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Long guns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.9 -- 17th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 52,417 -- 12th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -3,461 (-6.6% -- 11th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 10,698,973 -- 9th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXoeq_0lFb2uGN00

37. Ohio
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 4.7
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 54,822 -- 9th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.5 -- 12th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 52,560 -- 11th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +2,262 (+4.3% -- 11th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 11,756,058 -- 7th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19B5el_0lFb2uGN00

36. Louisiana
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 4.9
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 22,434 -- 25th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.2 -- 22nd most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 28,596 -- 23rd most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -6,162 (-21.5% -- 2nd largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 4,590,241 -- 25th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kE61_0lFb2uGN00

35. Florida
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.0
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 111,089 -- 2nd most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.2 -- 18th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 114,748 -- 2nd most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -3,659 (-3.2% -- 9th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 22,244,823 -- 3rd largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgPS1_0lFb2uGN00

34. Connecticut
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.0
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 18,156 -- 20th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.5 -- 22nd fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 20,044 -- 23rd fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -1,888 (-9.4% -- 8th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 3,626,205 -- 22nd smallest

ALSO READ: Guns With the Most Online Sales in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiDGg_0lFb2uGN00

33. Maryland
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.2
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 31,800 -- 21st most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 3.0 -- 7th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 18,550 -- 21st fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +13,250 (+71.4% -- the largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 6,164,660 -- 19th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgG2v_0lFb2uGN00

32. Kansas
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.2
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 15,349 -- 17th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.4 -- 20th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 15,812 -- 18th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -463 (-2.9% -- 8th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 2,937,150 -- 16th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z48K2_0lFb2uGN00

31. Arizona
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.3
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 38,903 -- 19th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.8 -- 14th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 35,516 -- 20th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +3,387 (+9.5% -- 5th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 7,359,197 -- 14th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZqVY_0lFb2uGN00

30. Kentucky
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.3
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 23,985 -- 25th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.6 -- 23rd fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 25,180 -- 25th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -1,195 (-4.7% -- 11th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 4,512,310 -- 25th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2249Vl_0lFb2uGN00

29. Virginia
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.4
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 46,481 -- 14th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.5 -- 21st fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 47,401 -- 14th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -920 (-1.9% -- 6th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 8,683,619 -- 12th largest

ALSO READ: The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f89Cr_0lFb2uGN00

28. South Carolina
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.4
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 28,585 -- 23rd most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.9 -- 16th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 36,417 -- 19th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -7,832 (-21.5% -- 3rd largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 5,282,634 -- 23rd largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XU97o_0lFb2uGN00

27. Arkansas
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.6
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 16,907 -- 19th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.4 -- 19th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 16,343 -- 19th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +564 (+3.5% -- 7th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 3,045,637 -- 18th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1JU7_0lFb2uGN00

26. Illinois
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.9
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 73,686 -- 5th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 4.8 -- 15th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 60,843 -- 7th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +12,843 (+21.1% -- 4th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 12,582,032 -- 6th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPpV0_0lFb2uGN00

25. Indiana
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 5.9
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 40,113 -- 18th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.9 -- 25th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 39,998 -- 17th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +115 (+0.3% -- the smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 6,833,037 -- 17th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YI8EN_0lFb2uGN00

24. Michigan
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 60,721 -- 7th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.7 -- 24th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 56,886 -- 8th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +3,835 (+6.7% -- 7th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 10,034,113 -- 10th largest

ALSO READ: Companies Selling the Most Guns, According to an Online Gun Broker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvIRW_0lFb2uGN00

23. Vermont
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 3,920 -- 3rd fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 5.7 -- 25th fewest
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 3,685 -- 3rd fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +235 (+6.4% -- 8th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 647,064 -- 2nd smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onJL5_0lFb2uGN00

22. Minnesota
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 34,776 -- 20th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.5 -- 20th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 36,969 -- 18th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -2,193 (-5.9% -- 12th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 5,717,184 -- 22nd largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ENCM_0lFb2uGN00

21. Maine
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 8,473 -- 10th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.0 -- 24th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 8,259 -- 10th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +214 (+2.6% -- 5th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 1,385,340 -- 9th smallest

20. Utah
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.3
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 21,361 -- 23rd fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.2 -- 23rd most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 20,957 -- 24th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +404 (+1.9% -- 2nd smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 3,380,800 -- 21st smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtZKT_0lFb2uGN00

19. New Mexico
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.5
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 13,637 -- 16th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.3 -- 21st most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 13,363 -- 16th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +274 (+2.1% -- 3rd smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 2,113,344 -- 15th smallest

ALSO READ: New York State Has the Worst Gun Trafficking Problem in the Nation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUFbT_0lFb2uGN00

18. South Dakota
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.6
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 5,984 -- 8th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Long guns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 7.7 -- 11th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 6,978 -- 9th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -994 (-14.2% -- 5th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 909,824 -- 5th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSjzp_0lFb2uGN00

17. Missouri
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.7
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 41,230 -- 17th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.7 -- 18th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 41,545 -- 16th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -315 (-0.8% -- 4th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 6,177,957 -- 18th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5kTK_0lFb2uGN00

16. Oklahoma
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 6.9
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 27,574 -- 24th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.6 -- 19th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 26,596 -- 24th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +978 (+3.7% -- 9th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 4,019,800 -- 23rd smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jGko_0lFb2uGN00

15. Washington
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 7.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 55,269 -- 8th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.9 -- 15th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 54,104 -- 9th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +1,165 (+2.2% -- 4th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 7,785,786 -- 13th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdVFJ_0lFb2uGN00

14. North Dakota
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 7.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 5,555 -- 7th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Long guns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 6.9 -- 17th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 5,357 -- 5th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +198 (+3.7% -- 10th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 779,261 -- 4th smallest

ALSO READ: 10 Shotguns People Bought the Most Online Last Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKBKr_0lFb2uGN00

13. Alaska
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 7.2
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 5,299 -- 6th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 7.7 -- 10th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 5,679 -- 7th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -380 (-6.7% -- 10th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 733,583 -- 3rd smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQjaD_0lFb2uGN00

12. Mississippi
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 7.3
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 21,451 -- 24th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 8.0 -- 9th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 23,555 -- 25th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -2,104 (-8.9% -- 9th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 2,940,057 -- 17th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U625L_0lFb2uGN00

11. Colorado
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 7.5
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 43,794 -- 16th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 7.2 -- 13th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 42,321 -- 15th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +1,473 (+3.5% -- 8th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 5,839,926 -- 21st largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccTuB_0lFb2uGN00

10. New Hampshire
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 7.7
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 10,805 -- 12th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 7.2 -- 14th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 10,066 -- 12th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +739 (+7.3% -- 6th largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 1,395,231 -- 10th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgzFP_0lFb2uGN00

9. Pennsylvania
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 8.0
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 104,003 -- 3rd most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 8.0 -- 8th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 104,286 -- 3rd most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -283 (-0.3% -- the smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 12,972,008 -- 5th largest

ALSO READ: Guns With the Most Online Sales in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDxCU_0lFb2uGN00

8. Wyoming
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 8.1
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 4,723 -- 5th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 9.3 -- 4th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 5,400 -- 6th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -677 (-12.5% -- 6th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 581,381 -- the smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUQtT_0lFb2uGN00

7. Montana
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 8.6
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 9,650 -- 11th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 8.8 -- 6th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 9,893 -- 11th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -243 (-2.5% -- 7th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 1,122,867 -- 8th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyLYg_0lFb2uGN00

6. Wisconsin
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 8.6
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 50,901 -- 10th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 9.1 -- 5th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 53,455 -- 10th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -2,554 (-4.8% -- 12th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 5,892,539 -- 20th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehCAH_0lFb2uGN00

5. West Virginia
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 8.8
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 15,568 -- 18th fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 8.4 -- 7th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 14,899 -- 17th fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +669 (+4.5% -- 12th smallest increase)
> 2022 Population: 1,775,156 -- 12th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juNVo_0lFb2uGN00

4. Tennessee
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 9.6
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 67,628 -- 6th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 10.8 -- 2nd most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 76,004 -- 5th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -8,376 (-11.0% -- 7th largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 7,051,339 -- 15th largest

ALSO READ: The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y2Bm_0lFb2uGN00

3. Alabama
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 9.7
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 48,981 -- 11th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 12.7 -- the most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 64,434 -- 6th most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -15,453 (-24.0% -- the largest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 5,074,296 -- 24th largest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVsOF_0lFb2uGN00

2. Idaho
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 9.8
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 19,028 -- 21st fewest
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 10.0 -- 3rd most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 19,327 -- 22nd fewest
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: -299 (-1.5% -- 5th smallest decrease)
> 2022 Population: 1,939,033 -- 13th smallest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwYCe_0lFb2uGN00

1. Oregon
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2023: 10.3
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2023: 43,828 -- 15th most
> Most common type of firearm check: Handguns
> Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Feb 2022: 7.4 -- 12th most
> Firearm background checks, Feb 2022: 31,502 -- 21st most
> Change in background checks, Feb 2021- Feb 2022: +12,326 (+39.1% -- 2nd largest increase)
> 2022 Population: 4,240,137 -- 24th smallest

Methodology

To find the states where the most people bought guns last month, 24/7 Wall St. used FBI data from its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. To get closer to an accurate approximation of gun sales, we excluded several categories of checks, including pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks, which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders. We ranked states based on the number of gun checks in February 2023 per 1,000 people in each state.

Even after removing some types of checks that are clearly unrelated to a new firearm purchase, because every state has different laws in terms of when background checks are required and different accounting practices, background checks still only serve as a rough approximation of gun sales.

The most glaring example of this is Illinois, which alone accounted for about half of the background checks in the country after excluding the aforementioned categories of checks. Illinois no longer breaks down background checks separately, but did from July 2016 through July 2021. During the four full years of data, an average of 9.2% of Illinois’s non-private sale or gun-specific permit checks were non-rechecks. We applied that average to the most recent state figures to estimate Illinois’ count. This was done only because Illinois is such a glaring example of inconsistency and because there was historical data to produce an estimate.

There are likely other states for which the background check figures listed are inflated or underestimated proxies for gun sales.

Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program, and are for July of 2022, the most recent data available.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Before and after: New photos show remarkable recovery at California's most beleaguered reservoir
Oroville, CA21 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
This is the Richest City in the Entire State of Michigan
Birmingham, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy