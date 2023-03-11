Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz gets 8-year, $50M extension

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6noo_0lFb2Bz200

The Washington Nationals are in agreement with catcher Keibert Ruiz on an eight-year extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The reported deal, which will keep Ruiz in Washington through the 2030 season, includes two club options that could push the total value to $50 million.

Ruiz, 24, batted .251 with seven homers and 36 RBIs in 112 games in his first full season with the Nationals in 2022.

Ruiz joined Washington in the blockbuster July 2021 trade that sent right-hander Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over parts of three seasons with the Dodgers (2020-21) and the Nationals, Ruiz has batted .255 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 143 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz dies of cancer at 20
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Boston Red Sox’ Chris Sale won’t start Opening Day
Boston, MA2 days ago
Padres’ Craig Stammen ‘highly unlikely’ to pitch again
San Diego, CA2 days ago
WBC: Venezuela stays unbeaten in Pool D
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers latest demands from the New York Jets are comedic
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago
NBA insider believes Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies season could be over
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant enters counseling program with no NBA return in sight
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles re-sign star cornerback in NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce makes announcement for 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Explaining the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to break the bank for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts could be set to move on from three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
‘Multiple teams believe’ Minnesota Vikings have held trade discussions surrounding Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Denver Broncos hand out over $109 million to pair of top linemen in NFL free agency
Denver, CO1 day ago
Lamar Jackson says Baltimore Ravens low-balled him, offers exact contract details
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to 4-year deal
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Top free agent Allen Lazard lands with the New York Jets
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers sign former top draft pick Sam Darnold
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Powers move: Ravens offensive guard to sign $52.5M deal with Broncos
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers make splash, sign one of the top NFL free agents
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Houston Texans reportedly made ‘serious inquiries’ for Bears’ No. 1 draft pick
Houston, TX22 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Carolina Panthers reportedly leaning towards surprise selection with No. 1 pick in NFL Draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy