Patriots part ways with P Jake Bailey

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

The New England Patriots have parted ways with punter Jake Bailey after a turbulent seven months.

Bailey, 25, signed a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension on Aug. 1.

He landed on injured reserve with a back injury on Nov. 19 and returned to practice on Dec. 21.

In January, the Patriots suspended Bailey for undisclosed reasons for the final two games of the season.

ESPN reported at the time that the suspension was “due, in part, to differing viewpoints on if Bailey was ready to return to game action.”

Bailey, whose punting job was taken by Michael Palardy, later filed a grievance against the Patriots regarding the suspension.

The Patriots announced his release on Friday.

Bailey, an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2020, posted career-worst averages in gross (42.1) and net punting average (35.1) in nine games in 2022.

He appeared in 58 games with the Patriots, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.

