Padres News: Manny Machado Wanted to Enter 2023 Season With No Contract Distractions

The superstar infielder didn't want the Friars to lose sight of their end goal due to his personal agenda.

Entering his fifth season with San Diego, Manny Machado has come a long way on and off the field. The skill has always been clear from a young age, making his first All-Star team all the way back in 2013. It has continued all the way through last season, where he carried the Friars on his back through a historical postseason.

However, the MLB world as a whole is coming to better appreciate Machado for who he is as a teammate and leader. Long gone are the critics that would attack him for being "pouty" and immature. The 30-year-old slugger has shown nothing but class these days, especially all throughout his contract negations that eventually landed him an 11-year deal worth $350 million.

Reports surfaced that the 2022 NL MVP finalist had set a Feb. 16 deadline on contract talks for the front office so the squad could focus on baseball and Spring Training priorities. Machado himself has since confirmed this in a press conference celebrating his newly inked extension.

"That was one of the reasons why we did have a deadline — not just for myself, but out of respect for my teammates," said Machado. "To answer that question every single day and have that continue to linger on, it's a big elephant in the room. I wanted this team to be focused on our goal this year, which is to win a championship."

Without a doubt, Machado wanted to secure his money but he has been through enough drama in his career to understand what a narrative like that could do to a locker room. The Padres have been nothing but good vibes since Spring Training has kicked off and his teammates have expressed joy for Machado following his signing .

The star third baseman has established himself as the heart and energy of San Diego. In order to make good on all the championship promises they've been making, the Friars front office needed to pay their captain.