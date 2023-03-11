Open in App
Beaufort County, SC
WBTW News13

Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend details ‘frightening’ encounters with press in new police report

By Chase Laudenslager,

3 days ago

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) — Family and friends of Alex Murdaugh are still dealing with fallout a week after the former lawyer was found guilty of murdering his wife and son in a high-profile trial.

Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, and his girlfriend Brooklynn have filed multiple reports with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office claiming paparazzi are invading their privacy.

Buster Murdaugh files police report for alleged stalking

The first report was filed just days after the trial ended. The couple reported being followed by a reporter in a grey SUV, seeing the same car outside their house, then seeing pictures of Buster taken through the blinds of their home in the New York Post.

In the second report filed March 7, Brooklynn said that “the behavior of certain members of the press [had] become increasingly unsettling and frightening.”

She told deputies that she saw one YouTube reporter who has been following her and Buster since the trial looking into the windows of her car. She said that other reporters have been in the neighborhood taking pictures of her when she walks her dog and knocking on neighbors’ doors trying to get them to talk.

BCSO told her to document all intrusions by the press and alert law enforcement “if they felt in fear for their safety or the reporters trespassed upon their property.” BCSO also explained the process of getting a restraining order.

Buster requested not to be listed in any subsequent reports due to privacy concerns.

