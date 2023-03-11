Open in App
Tennessee State
WSAV News 3

Taco Bell removing longtime item from menu, testing new 'Crispanada' in select market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wD3t_0lFazUwY00

(KTLA) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mGhQ_0lFazUwY00

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

In a press release shared with Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQs6Y_0lFazUwY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTwzJ_0lFazUwY00

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page.

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HewTO_0lFazUwY00

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

