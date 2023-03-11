The Best Indoor-Outdoor Slippers To Wear Around The House And On Errands

While cozying up in a pair of fuzzy socks is one of my favorite ways to stay warm during wintertime , these accessories don’t exactly make for great outdoor footwear . That’s where having a pair of indoor-outdoor slippers comes in handy and offers the best of both worlds: comfort and the ability to go outside.

This style of slipper offers all the great benefits of a regular slipper, like a soft, supportive footbed and multiple color options, plus a hard grippy sole, usually rubber, to withstand wear outdoors and prevent you from sliding around while going to get your mail, running errands or walking your dog. The hard sole also makes the shoe easier to clean so you can wear them indoors without dirtying your floors.

To make finding the perfect footwear more convenient, we rounded up nine indoor-outdoor slippers you can get on Amazon that have reviewers singing their praises.

Men's Hanes moccasin slipper

Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 starsYour feet will feel amazing in these moccasin-style slippers, which have thick memory foam cushioning on the inside and a grippy sole to prevent slipping. They come in men's sizes S-3XL (6.5-15) and in a variety of colors, including brown, black, tan, burgundy and gray. Promising review: "My husband loves these! He said it’s like wearing a tempurpedic mattress on your feet! Lol He loves them so much, he asked for another pair so he could leave one at our winter home. I’ve ordered the second pair and I think I’ll buy more for our dads for Christmas. They aren’t too hot, like the fleece lined slippers are. The hard soles are perfect for stepping outside and not getting the sole wet or dirty. Great purchase!" — K.Rich You can buy the Men's Hanes moccasin slipper from Amazon for around $15-$25. Amazon

Women's Isotoner memory foam slipper

Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 starsThese plush slippers come in multiple colors, including periwinkle, gray, black, pink and taupe. Designed for indoor and outdoor wear, they're slip-resistant and have an arch-supportive memory foam insole for all-day comfort. They come in women's sizes 6.5-10. Promising review: "I love these slippers. They give you more support than regular slippers as they have a hard rubber bottom. I can run outside and get the mail and not worry about getting them dirty and/or wet. They provide a lot of comfort, support and warmth unlike regular slippers, and they're really cute also. I wear them every day! Fit true to size as well." — Tina McL You can buy the Women's Isotoner memory foam slipper from Amazon for around $23-24. Amazon

Unisex Crocs classic lined clog

Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 starsRegardless of how you feel about them, Crocs are here to stay — we even spoke with a podiatrist who recommended them as a recovery sandal . The classic clog also comes in fuzz-lined style that makes a perfect slipper for wearing indoors and during errands. It comes in multiple colors, including olive green, yellow, white, lavender and blue, in women's 4-17 and men's 2-15. Promising review: "If you like Crocs, like I do, to keep by the door for easy slip on and off, and also for the comfort of walking around stores and running errands, these are perfect. I prefer these with the 'fur' inside because in warm weather I don't like to put socks on, so the lining on these keeps my feet from getting sweaty." — Emily's Mom You can buy the Unisex Crocs classic lined clog from Amazon for around $35-$60. Amazon

Women's Vionic Carlin slipper

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsVionic is known for its supportive footwear, and these slippers are no different thanks to the podiatrist-designed footbed that hugs your feet and a deep heel cup for stability. The sole is also made of rubber so you can sport them while running errands, walking your dog or checking the mail. The slipper comes in several colors and styles, including pink, gray, burgundy, brown houndstooth and green, and in women's sizes 5-12. Promising review: "These slippers are one of the best purchases I have ever made! I have been working from home since the pandemic started and have been looking for something that is comfortable but still has the arch support I need for the pain in my feet and hips, and that I can wear outside to take my dogs out. These hit on everything! I wear them from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed. I wear them outside everyday to take my dogs on walks. Vionic is an amazing company that has changed my life. So comfortable! So cute! So, so worth the price! Buy them...now!" — Brady & Shelby Bleick You can buy the Women's Vionic Carlin slipper from Amazon for around $30-$62. Amazon

Unisex Landeer memory foam slipper

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsThese machine-washable slippers offer a soft flannel lining, memory foam midsole and anti-skid rubber soles suitable for outdoor use. They come in multiple colors, including gray, red, dark green, pink, black and yellow, in women's 5-16 and men's 3-14. Promising review: "These are really comfy slippers, plenty of cushion, and have a nice rubber sole so if you need to step outside they're sturdy enough, or if the floor is slippery they grip nicely. Machine washable, and sturdy. I've had a pair though the whole pandemic, wore them every day and after 2.5 years I finally bought another pair - not because they wore out, but I accidentally damaged them. Highly recommend. I have terrible foot pain and these are some of the only slippers I've found that are cushiony enough to wear all day around the house. And you can't beat the price." — K. Zonca You can buy the Unisex Landeer memory foam slipper from Amazon for around $18. Amazon

Unisex Kubua slippers

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsThough these may not immediately give you "house shoe" vibes, that's actually the point. For a slipper that's wearable both indoor and outdoor, this shoe is the perfect sweet spot. It has a dual heel, meaning it can be worn as a slipper or slip-on mule-style shoe by simply folding the heel of the shoe down. The interior is lined with soft, moisture-wicking terry and the sole is non-slip for traction outdoors. Color options include black, gray, red, dark green, pink and purple, and it comes in women's 6-15 and men's 5-13. Promising review: "This is my 2nd pair of this shoe/slippers. I got them as slippers to wear around the house and to take the dog outside. But they are so versatile. I've worn them to the post office and grocery store too. They are lightweight and very comfortable, plus they keep my feet warm. I like how I can wear them as slides or as a whole shoe. Regular slippers cause you to scuff your feet too much. These act like a shoe and you can walk normally in them." — Stacie You can buy the Unisex Kubua slippers from Amazon for around $31-$36. Amazon

Women's RockDove memory foam slipper

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsDesigned with deep memory foam that conforms to your feet, these slippers will instantly become your favorite house shoes that you can also wear outside. The sturdy rubber sole makes it a great option to wear during walks around your yard, getting the mail or quick errands. Color options include dark gray, purple, green, red and blue in sizes 5-12. Promising review: "My dad convinced me to get these because they are his favorite and he was right! They are AMAZING! They are so comfortable I live in them. I even wear them out on errands since they have a hard bottom. And to make them even better, you can throw them in the washer and they come out good as new! Get them! You won’t regret it" — Fuzzy_one You can buy the Women's RockDove memory foam slipper from Amazon for around $22. Amazon

Women's Clarks knit clog slipper

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsThis suede and knit slipper features a synthetic sole to withstand outdoor wear, but can also be worn to keep your feet cozy indoors thanks to its faux wool lining. It comes in many colors, including black, navy blue, gray, brown, pink and burgundy, and in women's 5-11. Promising review: "I got a pair of these for myself last year. My daughter tried them and loved them so much that I got this pair for her. They’re the most comfortable shoes. She wears them as slippers, I wear them around the house and doing out for brief errands or walking the dog." — Mom of ASD teen You can buy the Women's Clarks knit clog slipper from Amazon for around $27-$48. Amazon

Women's Ultraideas fleece-lined slippers

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsGive your feet ultimate warmth with these slippers that feature a curved collar lined in fuzzy sherpa. Inside, you'll find layers of high-density memory foam and thickening foam. The sole is made of durable rubber with grip to keep you from sliding around while wearing them outdoors. The slipper comes in women's sizes 6-11 in gray, black, blue, red and brown. Promising review: "With the fleece lining, these slippers snuggle your feet in warmth and comfort. Unlike some shoes/slippers with memory foam, I can actually feel the support this memory foam gives me. They fit true to size, and the rubber bottoms are good if you want to step outside. Overall a very good winter slipper, well worth the cost." — The Book Keeper You can buy the Women's Ultraideas fleece-lined slippers from Amazon for around $25. Amazon

