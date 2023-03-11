Open in App
Great Falls, MT
Three men sentenced for Gibson Flats Fire

By Cade Menter,

3 days ago
December 1st, 2021, was a tragic day for residents of Gibson Flats as a fire swept across the area in the pre-dawn hours.

The fire destroyed 11 homes, 11 garages, and numerous outbuildings and cars in the neighborhood that adjoins the southeast side of Great Falls.

Gibson Flats Fire near Great Falls (Wednesday, December 1, 2021)

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the fact that no human lives were lost is a "complete miracle."

The three people charged in connection with the fire - Brandon Cordell Bennett, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson - all pleaded guilty in September 2022 and said they take responsibility for what happened, and that they realize the further damage that could've occurred.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the three were sentenced by Judge John Kutzman.

Galvinn Munson was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a count of arson, and an additional 88 years on 44 counts of criminal endangerment, for a total of 108 years. He will not be eligible for parole for 20 years.

Brandon Cordell Bennett, Jr., and Jevin James Mclean were each sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all time suspended, on a charge of arson; and 400 hours of community service, with a preference for Habitat For Humanity to help build homes. In addition, both were sentenced to one year in prison - also suspended - on a count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Bennet and Mclean will also be on probation for 10 years for negligent arson. If they break any laws or violate their sentencing conditions, they can resentenced up to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The three were also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,760,172.

Before sentencing, people who lost their homes and property were given a chance to address the three and explain how devastating the fire was.

Among those giving statements were Justin Hickman, Greg Mackenstadt, Elizabeth Mackenstadt (spoke on behalf of son Kolby and daughter Paige, who wrote their statements, but were unable to attend), Lynn Chmiel, Michael Hryszko, Davida Hryszko, Dan Sanger, and Barney Cooper.

While some were forgiving, there was some animosity by a few. However, they all came to the conclusion that they were ready to move on.

The three men apologized for their actions. How genuine was the apology? That depends on which Gibson Flats resident you talk to.

There was a point in which Judge Kutzman stated, "It’s amazing to me that you can live in America, obey the law, and have it all taken away by idiots."

During the sentencing, it was revealed that MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), also known as ecstasy or molly, was used while they were smoking marijuana and shooting fireworks at each other inside the vehicle.

It was agreed by all of the Gibson Flats residents in the courtroom that the defendants should pay restitution.

When speaking with a several of the Gibson Flats residents after the sentencing concluded, the prevailing attitude was they were happy the case is over, and appreciative that they don't have to re-live what happened.

Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr; Jevin James Mclean; Galvinn Coates Munson

