Man attacked with bottle at Bronx deli, receives deep cuts to face: police

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News,

3 days ago

An unhinged attacker beat a man with a bottle during a clash inside a Bronx deli, leaving the victim with deep cuts to his face, police said Saturday.

The 35-year-old victim needed more than 40 stitches to seal the cuts to his lip and cheek following the March 4 assault inside the Gourmet Deli on White Plains Road near Nereid Ave. in Wakefield, cops said.

The victim was inside the deli at about 8 p.m. when his attacker, sporting a black knit cap and a canary yellow North Face coat, stormed in and started arguing with him.

As the two came to blows, the suspect repeatedly struck him in the face with a glass bottle of Corona beer, cops said.

The bottle broke apart when it hit the victim, cutting his face, cops said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately disclosed if the victim was a deli employee or a customer. Nor was it clear what the two men were arguing about, a police spokesman said.

Police on Saturday released surveillance footage of the suspect recorded before the attack in the hopes someone recognizes him. He was caught on surveillance camera pacing, appearing annoyed, outside the store, holding both the bottle of beer and a cigarette, which he tucks behind his ear.

A pair of earbuds can be found dangling from his other ear, the video shows.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

