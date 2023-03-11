Jade Eagleson Releases Jukebox Honky Tonk Single “Rodeo Queen”

This Canadian cowboy sure knows how to write a good honky tonk twanger.

New kid on the block, Jade Eagleson, has really made a name for himself across the border and is now making his way down to the states with his classic country sound.

I have stumbled upon a few of Eagleson’s tunes in the past, but this one stuck with me when I heard it upon its release this week.

It sounds like it is straight out of a honky tonk from the Fort Worth Stockyards.

It’s quick-paced, has a great twang, hits a fun, light-hearted message, and has all the elements of a classic jukebox hit (steel guitar, fiddle, y’all know how it goes).

This tune reminds me of a modern-day Josh Turner’s “Why Don’t We Just Dance” or Easton Corbin’s “Lovin’ You Is Fun” type of vibe.

Now, a tune about a rodeo queen will be a little rougher around the edges lyrically than these two love songs, but, the melody of the tunes has many similarities… they make you want to get swung around on the dance floor.

This song is a solid start for Jade as he becomes more established in the states.

Keep the twangers comin’.