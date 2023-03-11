Jade Eagleson Releases Jukebox Honky Tonk Single “Rodeo Queen”

It sounds like it is straight out of a honky tonk from the Fort Worth Stockyards.
It’s quick-paced, has a great twang, hits a fun, light-hearted message, and has all the elements of a classic jukebox hit (steel guitar, fiddle, y’all know how it goes).
This tune reminds me of a modern-day Josh Turner’s “Why Don’t We Just Dance” or Easton Corbin’s “Lovin’ You Is Fun” type of vibe.
Now, a tune about a rodeo queen will be a little rougher around the edges lyrically than these two love songs, but, the melody of the tunes has many similarities… they make you want to get swung around on the dance floor.
This song is a solid start for Jade as he becomes more established in the states.
