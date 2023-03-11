Watch Randy Travis Perform “Diggin’ Up Bones” On ‘The Marty Stuart Show’ From 2011

Another outstanding performance from The Marty Stuart Show.

Marty Stuart was never short of talented musical guests, but THE Randy Travis is going to land near the top from his appearance in 2011.

Travis took the studio stage to perform his 1986 hit “Diggin’ Up Bones.” Which might be one of the most clever songs about heartbreak.

The tune appeared on his album Storms of Life, which was critically acclaimed and is beloved by fans for being one of his best.

As the song begins, the listener can imagine the heartbreak as the main character sits in the bedroom, finding tokens of their past in this graveyard of a room through the lyrics.

“Then I went through the jewelry, and I found our wedding rings

I put mine on my finger, and I gave yours a fling

Across this lonely bedroom of our recent broken home

Yeah, tonight, I’m sittin’ alone, diggin’ up bones.”

The twang of the tune is a CLASSIC staple to many of Randy Travis’ iconic songs.

I swear everyone sounds good on the stage of The Marty Stuart Show , and Travis is no exception.

“Diggin’ Up Bones” will always go down as one of Travis’ classic tunes, and he will always be a staple to the country music genre.