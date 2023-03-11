Open in App
Tennessee State
WJTV 12

Taco Bell removing longtime item from menu, testing new ‘Crispanada’ in select market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. (Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

In a press release shared with Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

Taco Bell is testing its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Taco Bell)

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

