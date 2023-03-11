Open in App
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Shakes Up Estate Battle

By Dani Medina,

3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Michael Lockwood has filed documents in court to ask a judge to appoint him guardian ad litem, which would give him authority to speak on behalf of his 14-year-old twin daughters in an upcoming hearing over Lisa Marie Presley 's multimillion-dollar trust , TMZ reports.

Presley, who shared Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood with Lockwood, had two life insurance policies at the time of her death ; one for $25 million and one for $10 million, the news outlet reported. As for who will control the trust, there's "a lot of behind-the-scenes drama."

The beneficiaries of the trust are Harper and Finley, TMZ reports. Lockwood has reportedly taken sides with Priscilla, "drawing battle lines" between the two against Lisa Marie's 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough , who was appointed trustee. Years before Lisa Marie's death in January, her mother Priscilla Presley was a trustee, but her daughter removed her from that position and replaced her with Keough. Priscilla is reportedly going to challenge the trust's validity , claiming that the switch was not properly made. Keough, however, does not want Priscilla to take control of the trust.

During this dispute, Priscilla is reportedly no longer speaking to Keough . "Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source told the Daily Mail last month. "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."

