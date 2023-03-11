Open in App
Arizona State
Austin American-Statesman

Video doesn't show U.S. Rep. Chip Roy grilling Vice President Kamala Harris

By Ciara O'Rourke,

3 days ago
Statement: “Crowd erupts as Chip Roy grills Kamala Harris as she lies in Congress” in video.

A Feb. 1 House Judiciary Committee hearing drew news coverage in part because it was the committee’s first hearing of the new Congress with Republicans newly at the helm. But a Facebook post sharing footage from the hearing suggested something more dramatic happened: "CROWD ERUPTS as Chip Roy GRILLS Kamala Harris as she LIES in Congress. Hunter Biden IMPLICATED," the March 6 post says.

Roy, a Republican from Hays County, is a member of the committee and he appears in the clip the Facebook post shared. But he wasn’t grilling Harris, and onlookers were quiet.

The committee’s chairman, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called the hearing "The Biden Border Crisis." Harris wasn’t there. Among the four witnesses were two that Roy can be seen questioning in the clip: Brandon Dunn, co-founder of Forever 15 Project, a group aimed at spreading awareness about fentanyl poisoning, and Mark Dannels, sheriff of Cochise County in Arizona.

We rate this post Pants on Fire!

This Facebook post was flagged as part of the social media company's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

