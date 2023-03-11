Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Her Shocking Hair Change By Twinning With Her Son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.

Remember how Kourtney Kardashian left the internet ablaze when she showed off her shocking new ‘do? Well, she’s not the only one in the fam to do so! On March 10, the Lemme founder posted a series of photos to her Instagram with the simple, adorable caption, “🖼️✌🏼🏍️♊️🖤🪩🌴😎🚦.”

Throughout the post, we get glimpses of Kardashian chilling in art galleries, showing mirror selfies (and her killer red manicure) before her iconic platinum blonde hair transformation, driving, and more — but everyone is talking about the second photo in the post.

Now, Kardashian and her youngest child Reign have twinned in the past before, but not exactly like this! Just days after Kardashian went platinum blonde, it seems Reign wanted to follow in his mama’s footsteps by going platinum blonde as well!

That’s right, we now have two platinum-blonde Kardashians running around, and so many fans adore the twinning selfie. One fan commented, “you and reign = twins 🤍,” and another one added, “I love how you and Reign have matching hair colors 😍.”

Kardashian shares three children with her ex Scott Disick named Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian talked about how she’ll always put her kids before work. “I think it’s always changing, but what’s most important is knowing that they’re my priorities, no matter what’s happening – they always come first. As far as filming in our homes, I think just making sure that they feel comfortable enough that they can walk in any room – even if we’re filming they don’t notice,” she said. “I want it to always be a comfortable household … This is their home, and I’m always conscious of how they feel.”