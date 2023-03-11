Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

Man, 46, fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA apartment in domestic dispute

By Curtis Brodner,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfpXV_0lFaukDv00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 46-year-old man was fatally shot at a NYCHA apartment complex after a domestic dispute in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place around 5:40 a.m. at the Louis Armstrong Houses near Herbert Von King Park, officials said.

EMS rushed the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull with a gunshot wound to his body, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity until his family can be notified.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Shooting of teen on UWS linked to other Manhattan shootings: police
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago
Trio targets older men in violent Brooklyn robberies; victims punched, pushed to ground
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment, man in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Man, 71, stabs woman, 58, to death at Brooklyn home
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Argument ends in shooting aboard MTA bus in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY20 minutes ago
Man indicted for murder of off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
Teen attacked, robbed outside Barclays Center: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
Teenage boy shot outside NYC high school, triggering lockdown
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Woman, 28, found beaten to death inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
20-year-old arrested in connection to 2 fatal shootings in Nassau County
Hempstead, NY16 hours ago
Brutal beating of homeless man inside NYC housing project near central park ruled homicide
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Man violently robbed in the Bronx, 2 suspects sought
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI
Patchogue, NY19 hours ago
Man, 20, charged in 2 killings on Long Island last year
Hempstead, NY17 hours ago
Newark man charged with murder for fatally stabbing man in parking garage
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Man, 68, with rifle arrested after dispute with neighbor over parking on LI
Plainview, NY1 day ago
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man suffers serious eye injury after LI boy, 15, shoots him in face with BB gun
Farmingdale, NY1 day ago
Police identify victim in fatal Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Man shot and killed outside deli in Sheepshead Bay
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Cops searching for group that stabbed man, 30, in Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
A shoplifting turns violent at the Brooklyn Heights Key Food
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for 3 women who beat, robbed teen in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY2 days ago
1 dead in Brooklyn triple shooting, suspect at-large: police
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Queens boy, 13, repeatedly stabs sister, 14, with steak knife: police
Queens, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy