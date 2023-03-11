Man, 46, fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA apartment in domestic dispute

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 46-year-old man was fatally shot at a NYCHA apartment complex after a domestic dispute in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place around 5:40 a.m. at the Louis Armstrong Houses near Herbert Von King Park, officials said.

EMS rushed the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull with a gunshot wound to his body, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity until his family can be notified.