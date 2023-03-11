Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Saved Him From Being ‘Stuck’

Prince Harry had high praise for his wife Meghan Markle while discussing his book Spare during a recent event. Harry credited her for saving him , calling her “an exceptional human being.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry said Meghan Markle ‘saved me’

On March 4, Prince Harry spoke to Dr. Gabor Maté, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture during a virtual book event for his memoir Spare .

Harry credited his wife with pulling him out of the world he was in and saving him. “People have said that my wife saved me, I was stuck in this world and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that,” he explained.

Prince Harry noted how essential therapy has been for him. “But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself,” he explained. “You have got to start with change within yourself.”

Harry added, “My partner is an exceptional human being and I am grateful of the space that she’s given to me.”

Duke of Sussex said he doesn’t want to pass any trauma on to his children

During the discussion, Prince Harry spoke about his childhood traumas, which included the lack of physical affection in the royal family. That experience has influenced the way he’s raising his children .

“It leaves me in the position now, as a father of two kids of my own, to make sure that I smother them with love and affection,” he said. “Not smother them to the point where they’re trying to get away and I’m like, ‘No, come here I need to hug you.'”

He continued: “I, as a father, feel a huge responsibility that I don’t pass on any traumas, or any I guess negative experiences, that I’ve had as a kid or as a man growing up.”

Harry added, “And that’s work, that’s putting in the work, and daily, being conscious of my behavior, of my reactions to both of my kids.”

“There are times when I catch myself in a moment when I should be smothering them with that love and in that moment, I might not be, reminding myself [to],” he explained. “I wouldn’t have been as aware of it had I not done the therapy and work that I’ve done.”

Related

Meghan Markle Found 1 Aspect of Royal Life ‘Unbearable,’ Former Prince Harry Friend Claims

Body Language Expert Points Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Performance’ During Recent Date Night

Harry shared he’s ‘grateful’ he could ‘change my environment’

Harry speculated that his children might have a similar experience as he did if he didn’t show that level of affection.

He continued, “That’s why, again, I am grateful to have been able to change my environment, which I fully appreciate that not everyone can do, because it comes down to resource.”

Harry added, “To be able to change the root cause of so much of those issues, to be able to up, move, that to me, feels as though it gives me much more of a chance, and my wife, more agency as parents, to be able to bring our kids up in a way that’s really beneficial and good for them.”

The Duke of Sussex called his experience in the royal family like living in a “bubble,” remarking, “I certainly have felt throughout my life, felt slightly different to the rest of my family.”