WWL-AMFM

Parade weather will be nice

3 days ago

The warm muggies are back for the weekend, being pushed along by an approaching cold front.

Expect the front to make its arrival Sunday afternoon into evening.

There’s even a chance for spotty thunderstorms!

Starting Monday, the front will hold down temps in the 50s and 60s through the day with lingering cloudiness.

Skies will clear on Tuesday with temps dipping into the 40s and 50s; topping out in the 60s by the afternoon.

Things will begin to warm as the week moves.  But Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, will likely see another cold front bringing with it scattered showers again.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Less humid early, increasing humidity by the evening. High: 81. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, more humid, warmer and breezy. 30% chance for spotty thunderstorms especially north. Low: S 68, N 66. High: 83.

MONDAY:

A shower possible around sunrise, then mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid and breezy. Low: S 56, N 52. High: 66.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cooler, less humid. Very pleasant. Low: S 50, N 42. High: 63.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Pleasant and low humidity. Low: S 49, N 42.
High: 68.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Warmer, a little more humid. Still nice. Low: S 53, N 49. High: 75.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY:

Mostly cloudy. 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: S 64, N 59. High: 72.

