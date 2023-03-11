Tax Folgers! Leaders call to end exemption

At a special meeting Friday a number of New Orleans elected leaders came together with the Orleans Parish School Board to call on Governor John Bel Edwards to end special tax exemptions afforded to Folgers Coffee.

Those exemptions are worth millions of dollars to local coffers.

The coffeemaker enjoys a half dozen tax breaks through the Louisiana Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).

Folgers recently won a decision from the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry, who oversees ITEP, who ruled they did not have pay 80% of School Board taxes on six local projects nor did it have to pay 80% of city taxes for two other projects.

That amounts to a half-million dollars annually and a total of over $5-million dollars owed in back taxes.

The Governor has yet to chime in on the ITEP decision.

“If the governor exercises his constitutional authority to formally reject these ITEP applications, our school system will keep intact millions of dollars in funding to continue to serve our students," School Board President Olin Parker told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate in a statement. "That’s money we can use to pay teachers, provide mental health services, or provide extracurricular activities."

In 2018, Governor Edwards issued an executive order giving local control over ITEP exemptions.

School Board Vice President Carlos Luis Zervigón told the paper: “The fiscal impact will cost the (school) district approximately $500,000 per year, in addition to the back taxes owed, negatively impacting the funding we use to provide our students with a high-quality education."

United Teachers of New Orleans President David Cash also chimed in, "We want every dollar we can get to go into the pockets of teachers and schools so that we can make them great places to work and great places for people to be able to raise families and have these jobs."