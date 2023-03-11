Lore’l Opens Up About Embarrassing Red Carpet Encounter with Michael B. Jordan, Denies Calling Him Corny

Can somebody say awkward? TV personality Lore’l has had some explaining to do after an uncomfortable exchange between her and Creed star Michael B. Jordan began circulating online.

In the video, Lore’l is seen working the red carpet for The Morning Hustle when she comes across Jordan and tells him, “we go way back, all the way back to Chad Science in Newark.”

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” he replied with a smirk.

Through awkward laughter, Lore’l responds: “I did not say that – misquoted, for sure,” to which Jordan replies, “I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

Lore’l then uncomfortably ends by telling the camera: “I said we used to make fun of the name. But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

At the end of the interview, she says: “Well, you’re not corny anymore,” before he walks off.

Following the encounter, Lore’l did admit that Jordan’s name made for some bullying because he shares the same name with the legendary basketball star, but she also said that she and Jordan were only classmates for one year at Chad Science Academy in Newark before she moved to another school.

She also had to clear the air about who referred to Jordan as corny. His comments suggesting that she called him corny stems from a 2021 podcast where co-host Dominque Da Diva referred to the World’s Sexiest Man as “corny.” She said the internet – and Jordan obstenibly – thought it was her who said he was corny when it fact is was not.

After Lore’l switched schools, she would end up becoming classmates with singers Rotimi and SZA.

Meanwhile, Jordan is the recipient of numerous accolades, including six NAACP Image Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Producers Guild of America Award. In 2020, he was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World as well as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. That same year, The New York Times ranked him 15th on its list of the 25 greatest actors of the 21st century.

But with all that said, “Lore’l’s got no beef with Michael, and says she’s still rooting for him,” according to TMZ.