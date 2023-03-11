Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WDTN

Taco Bell removing longtime menu item, tests new ‘Crispanada’ in select market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3KPI_0lFasMRr00

( KTLA ) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmreD_0lFasMRr00
The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. (Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

In a press release shared with Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNG3F_0lFasMRr00
    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtJoV_0lFasMRr00
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

The architect who designed Pizza Hut’s ‘red roof’ restaurants made an unusual deal with the chain’s founders

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIskj_0lFasMRr00
Taco Bell is testing its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Taco Bell)

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Here's What's In Taco Bell's New Crispanada
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bodies of 2 missing Ohio men discovered in Lake Erie
Cleveland, OH29 days ago
Two police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Livonia, MI22 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Woman arrested after 128 grams of meth was seized
Danville, WV9 days ago
Ohio residents ordered to stay inside as another train derails
Springfield, OH10 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy