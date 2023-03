sweetwaternow.com

Lois Ann Lowe Shedden (November 1, 1934 – March 10, 2023) By Obit Desk, 3 days ago

Lois Ann Lowe Shedden, 88, passed away on March 10, 2023 following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Lois Ann was born on November ...