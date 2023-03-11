Open in App
Homer, NY
See more from this location?
WFAN Sports Radio

Luis Severino after another rough outing: 'My slider sucks'

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ahnoi_0lFaqYiv00

Luis Severino was knocked around again on Friday, and has now allowed nine runs on nine hits over 8.2 innings of work this spring.

Severino has been bit by the long ball in his three starts, having allowed five home runs, two of them coming on Friday, one of them on a slider to Eric Haase in the second inning.

The slider hung right over the middle of the plate, and Severino told reporters after his rough outing that he has been told by opponents that his slider just isn’t there.

“That my slider sucks, that’s what they’re telling me right now,” Severino said. “I need to work more on my slider. It’s not the movement, it’s just location actually.”

Location was certainly the issue on the home run pitch to Haase, and is typically his best secondary pitch to compliment his fastball. But Severino doesn’t seem too worried with less than three weeks to go before Opening Day.

“For me, that’s the pitch that takes longer to get ready,” Severino said. “I just need to work on location more. But everything else was really good.”

With Carlos Rodon starting the season on the IL, and Frankie Montas potentially missing the entire season, the Yankees’ rotation depth is already being tested, and Severino comes in with more injury concerns than any Yankees starter. So, while his slider isn’t working at the moment, he is more focused on the fact that health-wise, he feels strong.

“I feel happy where I am right now,” Severino said. “Even the next day, sometimes I pitch and it feels like I threw a bullpen, I’m not even sore. So that’s a great sign when I wake up the next day and I don’t feel horrible.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bronx, NY newsLocal Bronx, NY
Yankees take back former pitcher dumped by Mets
Bronx, NY18 hours ago
Former Yankees All-Star Joe Pepitone dies at 82
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Yankees' Josh Donaldson Believes he can Bounce Back in 2023
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Yankees Fans boo Joey Gallo in Grapefruit League Game
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy