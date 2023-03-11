Open in App
WFAN Sports Radio

Harrison Bader: Oblique injury 'a punch in the face'

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

Harrison Bader was surprised by the diagnosis of his oblique strain, which will likely lead to an IL stint to start the season, and the Yankees center fielder didn’t hide his disappointment after receiving the results of his MRI.

Bader, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, described the injury as “a punch in the face.”

The injury came on an “awkward” swing that he took during the Yankees’ spring training game on Wednesday, but despite the deflating reality of his oblique strain, Bader says he doesn’t expect to miss much time “at all,” though he currently has “no idea” how long he will be out.

Oblique strains typically take weeks to recover from, so regardless of the grade of the strain (which Bader is still waiting to hear the verdict on), Bader will likely be on the IL when the season begins on March 30.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

